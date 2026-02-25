Bot Auto, Ryan Transportation partner on driverless freight between Houston and Dallas

Autonomous trucking collaboration is expanding. Bot Auto announced Thursday a strategic partnership with Ryan Transportation to launch driverless autonomous freight operations. The Houston-based autonomous trucking and technology company and the Overland Park, Kansas-based top 20 freight brokerage will launch driverless autonomous freight operations between Houston and Dallas.

The release notes that Ryan Transportation has emerged as a pioneering brokerage partner willing to showcase the viability of autonomous trucking capacity paired with traditional brokerage operations. The driverless runs are expected to begin this spring.

Bot Auto’s deployment will center on an overnight lane starting in Houston before delivering into the southern Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The corridor, roughly 200 miles, has historically been difficult to service with human drivers due to tight delivery windows.

Overnight lanes are also challenging from an hours-of-service standpoint, as most drivers operate during daytime shifts, making an overnight run more limited. Driver fatigue is another constraint that Bot Auto’s driverless trucks don’t contend with.