One small step for Bot Auto, one giant leap for autonomous trucking

Houston may be known for putting a man on the moon, but it is now known for another milestone: the first fully unmanned validation of an autonomous truck. Bot Auto announced Tuesday that it had successfully completed the first driverless hub-to-hub run in Houston, Texas.

It was completed without any human inside the cab. The Houston-based autonomous trucking company executed the run at sunset, using a truck operated without anyone in the cab or remote assistance. The fully autonomous truck, named after a famous NASA astronaut, navigated real-world traffic conditions without the need of mission control.

According to the company, this was not a commercial launch but rather a milestone, the first of many validations in the two years since the company’s founding.

“For an outsider, it might seem like, ‘Yeah, this is a truck. What’s the difference between this truck and one from a year ago when you still had a safety driver?’ And I’d say it’s heaven and earth in terms of the difference. For example, with a human, you can always fall back on the human. But with this autonomous system, there’s no human,” said Xiaodi Hou, founder and CEO of Bot Auto, in an interview with FreightWaves.