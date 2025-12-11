Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Bouqs picks Roadie for same-day flower delivery

Freelance-driver network offers speed, flexibility and white-glove service

Eric Kulisch
A Roadie driver drops off a vase of flowers at the home of a Bouq’s customer. (Photo: Roadie)
Key Takeaways:

  • The Bouqs Co., a direct-to-consumer floral retailer, has partnered with UPS subsidiary Roadie for same-day deliveries in several major cities using gig drivers.
  • This collaboration addresses a forecasted 44% increase in holiday order volume, allowing Bouqs to fulfill late orders that their existing distribution centers couldn't easily handle.
  • The partnership also enables Bouqs to offer premium, delicate products unsuitable for traditional long-distance shipping and provides benefits like 24/7 delivery, real-time tracking, and a wider delivery radius, continuing beyond the holiday season.
The Bouqs Co., a direct-to-consumer floral retailer, has engaged UPS (NYSE: UPS) subsidiary Roadie to make same-day deliveries in several major cities using gig drivers as holiday demand spikes and customers seek arrangements that need special handling.

The online flower seller is forecasting a 44% increase in planned order volume in the fourth quarter from the prior period, but won’t be able to easily fulfill late orders before holiday deadlines from its network of distribution centers. By partnering with Roadie, Bouqs can prepare and send orders the same day for customers in key markets like Los Angeles, the company said in a news release on Tuesday. 

Roadie is a crowdsourced delivery platform that connects shipments to a network of independent drivers that make deliveries with their personal vehicles. It picks up orders for customers such as Walmart, Tractor Supply, FilterBuy, Spirit Halloween, paint brand Benjamin Moore  and Nothing Bundt Cakes, at local stores and warehouses for last-mile delivery to shoppers. 

Bouqs has expanded its online model to include physical retail locations in San Diego, Los Angeles, and New York, which are co-located in other stores, and flower counters inside some Whole Foods Market stores. It plans to set up storefronts in San Francisco and Chicago, according to its website. Same-day delivery is also currently available in San Francisco, Chicago and Dallas.

In addition to addressing capacity constraints during peak periods and service gaps created by traditional delivery windows, Roadie enables Bouqs to offer premium products, like florist-arranged centerpieces and compote-style vases, that aren’t suited for boxed, long-distance shipping. The partnership will continue past the holiday season, Roadie Chief Operating Officer Dennis Moon said in an email response.

Bouqs also benefits from Roadie’s 24/7 delivery capability, real-time tracking, photographic chain of custody and a same-day delivery radius of up to 100 miles, he added. 

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com