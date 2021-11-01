  • ITVI.USA
    15,727.560
    -32.650
    -0.2%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.878
    -0.001
    0%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.980
    0.090
    0.5%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,684.290
    -33.790
    -0.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Bringing the ports inland

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, November 1, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Jack Hedge, executive director at the Utah Inland Port Authority, about how moving freight inland can help the SoCal ports. 

ShipHero founder and CEO Aaron Rubin gets us up-to-speed on what to expect in warehousing, fulfillment and e-commerce this holiday season. ShipHero serves more than 10% of Shopify stores globally. We’ll learn what its data is saying about peak season. 

FreightWaves Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler is charged up about proposed new EV tax credits that could have you wondering if you’ve driven an electric Ford lately. Plus, what’s new in the Nikola versus Tesla patent lawsuit? 

And are rail robberies on the rise; NHTSA says traffic deaths have hit an all-time high in ‘21; Canadians welcome pineapple on pizza; why one driver is pulling his truck for health; and more. 

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Monday, November 1, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

