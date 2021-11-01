Bringing the ports inland

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Jack Hedge, executive director at the Utah Inland Port Authority, about how moving freight inland can help the SoCal ports.

ShipHero founder and CEO Aaron Rubin gets us up-to-speed on what to expect in warehousing, fulfillment and e-commerce this holiday season. ShipHero serves more than 10% of Shopify stores globally. We’ll learn what its data is saying about peak season.

FreightWaves Detroit Bureau Chief Alan Adler is charged up about proposed new EV tax credits that could have you wondering if you’ve driven an electric Ford lately. Plus, what’s new in the Nikola versus Tesla patent lawsuit?

And are rail robberies on the rise; NHTSA says traffic deaths have hit an all-time high in ‘21; Canadians welcome pineapple on pizza; why one driver is pulling his truck for health; and more.

