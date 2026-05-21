Broker liability ruling: Carriers, brokers, analysts weigh in

The phrase “flight to quality” was uttered often over the past week after the Supreme Court’s landmark ruling widened liability exposure for freight brokers found negligent in their driver hiring practices. While there are many unknowns, especially around future insurance coverage requirements and costs, the consensus is that the ruling will ultimately favor carriers and brokers with scale, strong financials and ample vetting procedures.

Asset-based carriers claim shippers have been migrating back to them over the past several months as the market tightened from heightened regulatory enforcement. Carriers are viewed as the only players in the space that can guarantee capacity. Large, asset-based fleets are also seen as having better driver screening protocols in place. The ruling likely places additional pressure on small fleets and owner-operators, further removing truckload capacity and pushing rates higher.

During the Wolfe Research investor conference on Thursday, Mark Rourke, president and CEO of Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR), noted that the ruling will benefit organizations with significant scale. He explained that these entities are better positioned to access insurance markets and utilize the necessary tools and vetting processes to satisfy “reasonable care” standards.

He said the company reduced its brokerage carrier network by 76% (from 60,000 to 14,000) in recent years as the pandemic brought safety and cargo security to the forefront.

“I don’t know if you can have several hundred thousand contractually approved carriers and say that you have a strong vetting process,” Rourke said. SONAR: Outbound Tender Rejection Index (OTRI.USA) for 2026 (blue shaded area), 2025 (yellow line), 2024 (green line) and 2023 (pink line). A proxy for truck capacity, the tender rejection index shows the number of loads being rejected by carriers. Current tender rejections show a tight truckload market. To learn more about SONAR, click here. Freight broker RXO (NYSE: RXO) views the ruling as another capacity-tightening event. “This is an evolving situation, but the ruling is likely to have a negative impact on overall carrier capacity, as brokers will be far less likely to use a marginal carrier (i.e., one without a strong safety rating), which will push those carriers out of the industry,” the company said in its quarterly rate report issued Wednesday. “Any further reduction of the available carrier pool would contribute to increased freight rates.” It said providers with scale, financial stability and “robust carrier onboarding processes” are better equipped to handle the changing landscape. It noted small brokers probably won’t be able to pay higher insurance premiums, likely leaving them as M&A targets. It’s business as usual for J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ: JBHT)—at least for now. Appearing at the Wolfe conference on Tuesday, management said there are still several unknowns, pointing to questions around liability coverage and insurance premiums, and whether shippers will start tendering more loads to financially sound asset-based carriers and brokers. It said its third-party carrier onboarding practices are already above the industry average. “We came to work Friday and nothing changed for us in ICS [Integrated Capacity Solutions] in terms of how we vet carriers or onboard carriers,” said Andrew Hall, senior director of finance. Analysts favor carriers over brokers as pricing gap expected to close The pricing gap between carriers and brokers presumably closes now that it will require more capital (higher insurance costs) to run a 3PL, analysts said following the decision. “We believe the biggest change that this case could drive is to raise the cost to serve and ability to scale for all brokers,” said Ravi Shanker, Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst, in a note to clients. He said a likely outcome is that as the cost gap between brokers and asset-based fleets closes, market share could shift toward carriers since they “can offer certainty on price and availability of capacity with a smaller price gap to brokers than before.” “We also think this improves their relative value proposition as asset-based providers,” said Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) analyst Richa Harnain. “We say this because if brokers look to pass along higher insurance costs, the spread between brokerage-based capacity—which is typically less expensive—and asset-based capacity should shrink.” Analysts also said they favor carriers, as their brokerage units account for a much smaller percentage of their total revenue, minimizing the financial impact from the decision. Landstar calling for more clarity Broker Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) touted its driver-onboarding tools and procedures, noting it has cut its independent, non-exclusive carrier network from over 100,000 in 2022 to approximately 65,000 currently. It also called on the government to better define acceptable carrier standards. “Landstar also believes there is an opportunity for greater clarity at the federal level regarding standards for carrier selection and qualification,” the company said in a Tuesday statement. “The Company encourages Congress, the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the FMCSA to further define expectations in this area and to evaluate current minimum financial responsibility requirements, which have not been meaningfully updated in decades.” More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden: RXO sees TL spot market surge further in Q2

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