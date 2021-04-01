  • ITVI.USA
Building a digital freight marketplace with Emerge CEO Michael Leto – FreightWaves Insiders

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 1, 2021
0 94 1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Emerge CEO Michael Leto to talk about building a digital freight marketplace and redefining the industry. Find out how Michael and his brother Andrew turned the family business digital and are now moving more than a billion dollars in freight spend.

Michael Leto has been in the transportation industry for over 21 years and played an active role in creating one of the largest and fastest-growing 3PLs in the country. He has been recognized as one of Arizona’s “Top 35 Entrepreneurs 35 and Younger” by AZ Central and “40 Under 40” by Phoenix Business Journal, as well as for creating a culture honored as one of the “Best Places to Work.” He has a proven track record of building and scaling successful e-commerce platforms and assimilating teams to drive results and execute strategic initiatives.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Listen to more FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

