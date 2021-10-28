  • ITVI.USA
    15,615.260
    270.480
    1.8%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.852
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    19.840
    0.040
    0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,608.360
    280.700
    1.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.890
    0.070
    2.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.540
    -0.040
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.290
    0.030
    2.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.660
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    0.030
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    0.080
    2%
  • WAIT.USA
    129.000
    2.000
    1.6%
FreightWaves Insiders Podcast

Building Loadsmart with Felipe Capella

Timothy Dooner Thursday, October 28, 2021
Less than a minute

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Loadsmart co-founder and co-CEO Felipe Capella. Find out how this Brazilian-born entrepreneur has helped build a FreightTech company that’s raised over $146 million.

Capella is an amateur photographer, plays guitar, piano and Brazilian cavaquinho, has been to 47 countries and was granted the Extraordinary Ability in Business visa from the U.S. Immigration Department. He is always ready to discuss and learn from behavioral and evolutionary psychology, economics and development, history and art (but not the modern kind).

Tags
Timothy Dooner Thursday, October 28, 2021
Less than a minute
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

