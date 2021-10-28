Building Loadsmart with Felipe Capella

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Loadsmart co-founder and co-CEO Felipe Capella. Find out how this Brazilian-born entrepreneur has helped build a FreightTech company that’s raised over $146 million.

Capella is an amateur photographer, plays guitar, piano and Brazilian cavaquinho, has been to 47 countries and was granted the Extraordinary Ability in Business visa from the U.S. Immigration Department. He is always ready to discuss and learn from behavioral and evolutionary psychology, economics and development, history and art (but not the modern kind).

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Apple Podcasts

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter