Building the post-pandemic supply chain — Medically Necessary

What permanent changes will the supply chain face?

Friday, September 17, 2021
Less than a minute

The COVID-19 pandemic caused demand for PPE to spike and demand for products used in elective procedures and primary care visits to plummet. Effective vaccines raised hopes for a return to normal, but the delta variant has complicated that calculus. The next step is predicting how demand will change in this new stage of the pandemic.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois talks to Andy Brailo, chief customer officer at Premier, about how the post-pandemic landscape will shape up. 

You can find more Medically Necessary episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

