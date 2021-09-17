Building the post-pandemic supply chain — Medically Necessary

The COVID-19 pandemic caused demand for PPE to spike and demand for products used in elective procedures and primary care visits to plummet. Effective vaccines raised hopes for a return to normal, but the delta variant has complicated that calculus. The next step is predicting how demand will change in this new stage of the pandemic.

On this episode of Medically Necessary, Matt Blois talks to Andy Brailo, chief customer officer at Premier, about how the post-pandemic landscape will shape up.



