  • ITVI.USA
    12,754.000
    -167.130
    -1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.896
    0.010
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    12.150
    -0.360
    -2.9%
  • OTVI.USA
    12,807.870
    -162.810
    -1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.790
    -0.040
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.260
    -0.150
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.780
    -0.020
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.380
    -0.120
    -4.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.360
    -0.090
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.090
    -0.010
    -0.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    2.000
    1.6%
Building TMS 2.0 with MVMNT’s Michael Colin

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, April 7, 2022
1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Michael Colin, founder and CEO of MVMNT. They’ll go on a career journey filled with dynamic pivots that has led to MVMNT building TMS 2.0. 

Colin found his way into freight while working at a brokerage in Chicago, where he worked his way up from entry-level operations to director. His experiences as a broker led him to pursue his own venture in freight, initially following the mold of a digital broker before pivoting to develop a next-generation freight management software solution. 

MVMNT is now 2 years old, venture-backed and focused on changing the transportation industry by building the next generation of transportation management systems.

Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.