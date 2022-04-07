Building TMS 2.0 with MVMNT’s Michael Colin

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Michael Colin, founder and CEO of MVMNT. They’ll go on a career journey filled with dynamic pivots that has led to MVMNT building TMS 2.0.

Colin found his way into freight while working at a brokerage in Chicago, where he worked his way up from entry-level operations to director. His experiences as a broker led him to pursue his own venture in freight, initially following the mold of a digital broker before pivoting to develop a next-generation freight management software solution.

MVMNT is now 2 years old, venture-backed and focused on changing the transportation industry by building the next generation of transportation management systems.

