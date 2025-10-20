C.H. Robinson deploys a suite of AI agents into Navisphere

This morning, C.H. Robinson unveiled its Agentic Supply Chain, a significant leap forward in the integration of artificial intelligence within the logistics industry. While most of the new technology enhancements are buried in the the backend of Navisphere and largely invisible to users, the upside is that Robinson is giving a suite of approximately 30 AI agents more responsibility and power over its operations than ever before.

A C.H. Robinson official explained to FreightWaves that these agents differ from traditional robotic process automation because they perceive context and “continuously self-optimize”.

At its core, Robinson’s Agentic Supply Chain leverages advanced AI to c not only automate processes but also think, learn, and adapt to optimize supply chains globally. This marks a step forward from the company’s previous AI initiatives, moving the bar for AI in logistics higher yet again.

C.H. Robinson has been a pioneer in utilizing AI to streamline its logistics workflows. The company’s earlier efforts centered around developing Lean AI agents to enhance operations such as pricing and shipment tracking.