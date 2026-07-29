C.H. Robinson Faces $604 Million Verdict: What Vicarious Liability and Negligent Hiring Mean for Brokers After Montgomery and Home Depot

(The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.)

A Dallas County jury last week hit freight broker C.H. Robinson with a share of a $604 million verdict in Peyton Lipe et al. v. Lupus Superior, LLC et al. The case stems from a deadly 2021 crash on Interstate 20 in Mississippi. A tractor-trailer operated by Lupus Superior and driven by Gorgonio Gonzalez plowed into stopped traffic. The wreck sparked a multi-vehicle fire that killed Jennifer Lipe, Benjamin Brewer, and Rhoderick Coleman. Two others were seriously hurt. Gonzalez also died.

The jury found the driver, the motor carrier, and C.H. Robinson all negligent. The jury assigned Gonzalez with 45% responsibility, Lupus Superior with 32% responsibility, and C.H. Robinson 23% responsibility. Lupus Superior, a Grand Prairie, TX based motor carrier, holds a satisfactory safety rating with the FMCSA. More importantly, the jurors decided Gonzalez was acting as a “borrowed employee” of C.H. Robinson and was carrying out a mission under the broker’s control. That finding opens the door to full vicarious liability for the driver’s negligence. C.H. Robinson has said it will appeal.

This verdict lands right after two major court decisions that reshape how courts treat liability in trucking and logistics. Understanding the difference between vicarious liability and negligent hiring is key to seeing what happens next.

Vicarious Liability: When One Party Answers for Another’s Mistakes.

Vicarious liability means holding one party responsible for the wrongful acts of another because of their relationship. The classic example is an employer paying for an employee’s negligence when the employee is doing the job. For you legal eagles, we in the law biz call it respondeat superior. Respondeat superior is a Latin phrase that means “let the master answer”. The doctrine applies in cases where a plaintiff wants to hold a company responsible for the tortious acts of its employee.

In Texas, the test often turns on control. If one company has the right to direct the details of another person’s work, that person can become a “borrowed employee.” A borrowed employee is a worker who is temporarily loaned out by their regular employer to perform work for a different employer. In this setup, the second employer is treated as the borrowed employee’s employer.

This stands in stark contrast to independent contractor rules. Ordinarily, a party is not vicariously liable for the actions of an independent contractor as the independent contractor has sole control over the means and methods of the work that he will accomplish.

The jury in Lipe answered “yes” to two key questions: Was Gonzalez a borrowed employee of C.H. Robinson? And was he operating the truck in furtherance of a mission for C.H. Robinson’s benefit, subject to its control over the details?

Those answers matter. They let the jury treat the broker as if it were the driver’s employer even if the broker never spoke directly to the driver. Once that happens, the broker can be on the hook for the driver’s share of the damages, not just its own percentage. That is how a 23% finding can balloon into a much larger exposure.

Vicarious liability does not require the broker itself to do anything careless. It is liability based purely on the relationship and the control.

Negligent Hiring: Direct Blame for Choosing the Wrong Partner.

Negligent hiring is different. It is a direct claim. The plaintiff says the defendant itself was careless in selecting or retaining someone who later caused harm. The focus is on the hiring party’s own conduct whether it knew or should have known the carrier or driver was unsafe.

In the Lipe jury charge, one question asked whether C.H. Robinson was negligent in undertaking the responsibilities of a motor carrier. The jury said no. But the broader negligence finding against the broker in Question 1 left room for theories that include poor selection of the carrier. Plaintiffs often argue that brokers ignore red flags in a carrier’s safety record, hours-of-service violations, or prior crashes.

The distinction is important. Vicarious liability rides on the relationship and control. Negligent hiring rides on the broker’s own failure to use ordinary care when picking a motor carrier.

The U.S. Supreme Court’s Montgomery Decision Opens the Door.

Just weeks before the Lipe verdict, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a unanimous ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC on May 14, 2026. The Court held that the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA) does not preempt state-law negligent hiring claims against freight brokers.

FAAAA generally blocks state laws that relate to a broker’s prices, routes, or services. But it contains a safety exception that preserves a state’s authority to regulate safety with respect to motor vehicles. The Supreme Court said a claim that a broker negligently hired an unsafe carrier “concerns” motor vehicles, the trucks that will haul the freight. Therefore, the safety exception saves the claim from preemption.

Montgomery removed a major federal shield that brokers had used for years. State negligent hiring suits can now proceed. That decision makes the direct-liability theory in cases like Lipe much stronger.

The Texas Supreme Court’s Home Depot Ruling Draws a Line for Shippers.

The very next day, on May 15, 2026, the Texas Supreme Court decided In re Home Depot U.S.A., Inc. that Home Depot had hired Werner Enterprises to move ordinary goods between stores. A Werner driver ran a red light and killed a motorcyclist. The family sued Home Depot for negligent selection of the carrier, pointing to Werner’s crash history and safety violations.

The Texas Supreme Court ordered the claims dismissed. It held that a passive shipper owes no duty of care to the driving public simply because it engages a federally regulated motor carrier. Home Depot did not own the truck, employ the driver, control the details of the driving, or create any special risk through the cargo. The Court said Texas law does not turn the ordinary act of shipping goods into sweeping tort liability.

Home Depot protects pure shippers. It does not directly protect brokers, who sit in the middle and may exercise more influence over carrier selection. Still, the decision underscores that Texas courts look closely at control and whether the defendant created or increased the risk. That same focus appears in the borrowed-employee and control questions where the Lipe jury answered “yes.”

What Happens on Appeal in Lipe?

C.H. Robinson has already announced it will appeal. Two paths are possible.

If C.H. Robinson wins on appeal, the most likely grounds are the borrowed-employee and control findings. Appellate courts can overturn jury answers if the evidence is legally insufficient or if the trial court misapplied the law. A successful challenge would erase the vicarious-liability theory that multiplies the broker’s exposure.

The company might still face some percentage under a pure negligent-hiring theory, but that share would be far smaller and limited to its own 23 percent under proportionate responsibility. Plaintiffs would then look mainly to Lupus Superior and any available insurance. The broker industry would breathe a sigh of relief, and the practical impact of Montgomery would be narrowed in Texas courts.

If C.H. Robinson loses, the $604 million verdict (or a large part of it) stands. The company faces a nine-figure hit on a single claim. Insurance towers built for smaller exposures could be exhausted. Other brokers would face intense pressure to tighten carrier selection, document safety checks more carefully, and raise rates to cover new liability risks. Montgomery already cleared the federal preemption roadblock.

The Forest Through the Trees.

A loss in Lipe would show that Texas juries are willing to treat brokers as employers when control is found. That means that any truck driver on any brokered load could be a borrowed employee to that broker. Not just for negligence, but workers compensation, wage and the hour, and so much more. The combination could reshape how freight is brokered across the country.

The Lipe case is still early in the appellate process. The final judgment has not even been entered. Yet the verdict, coming so soon after Montgomery and Home Depot, already signals a new era. Vicarious liability through control and direct liability through negligent hiring are no longer theoretical risks for brokers. They are live issues that juries are deciding and that appellate courts will now scrutinize.

Freight brokers, motor carriers, and shippers all need to watch the appeal closely. The difference between “I control the work” and “I chose the wrong partner” is no longer academic. In today’s courts, it can be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.