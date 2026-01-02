California Digs In On Non-Domiciled CDL Cancellations As Duffy Threatens $160M Funding Cut

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles announced Tuesday that it would delay the cancellation of approximately 17,000 non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses until March 6, a 60-day delay from the original January 5 deadline, which has Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy calling the governor a liar and threatening to yank $160 million in federal highway funding.

The DMV got itself into this mess by issuing CDLs whose expiration dates didn’t match work authorization expiration dates. That’s not a new federal rule problem. That’s a California screwed up problem.

The DMV justified its delay by arguing it needs more time to ensure it doesn’t wrongfully terminate licenses for drivers who actually qualify for them. That sounds reasonable until you remember that FMCSA’s August 2025 Annual Program Review found roughly 25% of California’s sampled non-domiciled CDL records failed to comply with federal regulations that existed long before the Trump administration’s September interim final rule ever hit the Federal Register.

Duffy didn’t mince words on X: “Gavin Newsom is lying. The deadline to revoke illegally issued, unvetted foreign trucker licenses is still January 5. California does NOT have an ‘extension’ to keep breaking the law and putting Americans at risk on the roads.”