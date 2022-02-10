Can-do attitude with Candor Expedite — Great Quarter, Gals

It takes guts and hard work to be an entrepreneur, something Nicole Glenn, CEO and founder of Candor Expedite, knows well.

Glenn joins Kaylee Nix and Grace Sharkey on this episode of Great Quarter, Gals to talk about being a leader of a company, the changes in the freight world over the last two decades, and why success is all about relationship building.

Sharkey and Nix also talk about some big time venture capital raises just announced to the market and breakdown what Flexport could do with it’s most recent Series E raise.

