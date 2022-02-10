  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter Gals Podcast

Can-do attitude with Candor Expedite — Great Quarter, Gals

How Nicole Glenn makes it all work

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixThursday, February 10, 2022
Less than a minute

It takes guts and hard work to be an entrepreneur, something Nicole Glenn, CEO and founder of Candor Expedite, knows well.

Glenn joins Kaylee Nix and Grace Sharkey on this episode of Great Quarter, Gals to talk about being a leader of a company, the changes in the freight world over the last two decades, and why success is all about relationship building.

Sharkey and Nix also talk about some big time venture capital raises just announced to the market and breakdown what Flexport could do with it’s most recent Series E raise.

You can find more Great Quarter, Gals episodes here.

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.