Canada-based Fuel Transport adopts project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform

Fuel Transport has become the latest Canadian partner of project44, implementing the supply chain visibility company’s technology into its platform.

“Our API-led integration with project44 snaps perfectly into our existing software infrastructure,” said Ronald McIntyre, Fuel’s vice president of technology and innovation. “It provides accurate, timely data to our operations team, and ultimately, our customers. Instead of chasing data, we can focus on providing essential services during these challenging times.”

Project44’s client base in Canada is growing as the company works to expand its presence north of the border. Its offerings mirror those of the U.S. – parcel, less-than-truckload, truckload, intermodal, ocean, rail and air – and the company believes there is plenty of network overlap.

Fuel Transport, based in Montreal, is a transportation logistics company serving the aerospace, automotive, food and beverage, retail and pharmaceuticals segments with a combination of asset- and non-asset-based services. The company has offices in Montreal, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta and Mexico.

The logistics provider will install project44’s Advanced Visibility Platform. The platform enables shippers and logistics service providers to rapidly automate processes while providing a real-time, transparent shipping experience.

“As logistics networks grow increasingly complex, the need for real-time predictive data escalates,” said Jett McCandless, founder and CEO of project44. “Through this partnership, Fuel customers can gain high-fidelity data into their shipments. With actionable insights in real time through Fuel and project44, shippers can make more informed decisions about their supply chains. We’re excited to join forces with innovative logistics providers like Fuel to provide a more seamless and automated experience for customers.”

Robert Piccioni, CEO of Fuel Transport, said in a statement that the inclusion of project44’s technology provides additional value across the organization.

“Not only will our customers benefit, but our ops team as well, as it will improve productivity and efficiency,” he said. “Human capital and technology are our biggest investments, and this tool will enable us to maximize that capital. We are looking forward to a long, progressive relationship with p44 as the industry continues to evolve.”

In December, project44 announced the close of a $100 million Series D round of investment. Leading the round was Insight Partners, with participation in the funding round from 8VC, Emergence Capital, Omidyar Technology Ventures, Sapphire Ventures, Sozo Ventures and Underscore VC.

On Monday, project44 and Tive, a Boston-based provider of shipment visibility through location data and condition insights such as temperature, shock, light exposure and humidity, announced the launch of the Open Visibility Network (OVN).

The Open Visibility Network partner program connects shippers, logistics service providers, brokers and customers through “collaborative data sharing,” the release noted, adding “in-transit visibility beyond what’s available today.”

The platform is designed to encourage data sharing among supply chain participants, allowing for increased visibility and collection of critical shipment data across platforms. Komoni told FreightWaves OVN is ultimately designed to benefit the end consumer of visibility data and starts with tech providers collaborating to create 100% visibility across all shipments and all modes.

“We see a logistics world where collaboration between shippers, LSPs and customers will be the norm,” Krenar Komoni, founder and CEO of Tive, said in a statement. “There are amazing visibility platforms and TMS solutions out there that meet many customers’ needs, and now is the time to start an open, collaborative platform so every customer can get the visibility that they deserve.”

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Brian Straight.

