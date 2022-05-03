Canada’s GoBolt expands electric last-mile network to US

Toronto-based GoBolt, a last-mile logistics and e-commerce fulfillment company formerly known as Bolt Logistics, announced Tuesday that it has expanded its operations to the U.S. The tech-enabled solutions provider offers end-to-end logistics functionality — from fulfillment to last-mile delivery to reverse logistics — all using a fleet of electric vehicles.

GoBolt indicated in the announcement that its electric last-mile logistics network is positioned to reach nearly 13 million U.S. households. Prior to this expansion, GoBolt’s activities were limited to Canada. It serves more than 500 merchants in the Great White North, providing a full array of e-commerce fulfillment services like pick, pack and ship.

GoBolt also provides last-mile software functionalities like order tracking, as well as its own fleet of sustainable vehicles. The company aims to be carbon negative by 2023.

“We’re laser-focused on making logistics easier than the purchase itself,” said GoBolt co-founder and CEO Mark Ang. “Expanding our network in the U.S. is the next logical step for GoBolt and its merchants, and we’re excited to continue raising the bar in logistics with our North American-wide coverage.”

GoBolt has seen rapid growth in recent months as it builds out a sustainable, end-to-end supply chain network. According to the expansion announcement, the tech-enabled solutions provider tripled its revenue in Q1 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021.

That’s because GoBolt has continually added to its offering over the years. The company has transformed itself from a consumer storage provider into an all-encompassing logistics powerhouse, adding services like order and inventory management, retail e-commerce platform integrations and picking, packing and shipping services.

The tech-focused provider has also introduced new solutions for the last mile. GoBolt’s proprietary software enables functions like route optimization and real-time truck tracking for e-commerce orders. Its fleet of electric vehicles has delivered more than 3 million items using a variety of fulfillment methods like curbside pickup and white-glove delivery.

