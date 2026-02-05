Canadian e-commerce shipping platform acquires Warehowz

E-commerce shipping technology platform ShipTime Canada announced Thursday it has acquired Warehowz, a North American marketplace for on-demand warehousing and fulfillment, to enhance its ability to support merchants’ logistics needs.
The deal is the latest example of how smaller parcel logistics providers are investing to build fulfillment and delivery scale.
With a network of more than 2,500 affiliated warehouses across the United States and Canada, Warehowz provides flexible fulfillment and storage options for businesses that require lean inventory.
By adding Warehowz’s extensive warehousing network, ShipTime provides customers with new opportunities to bring inventory closer to shoppers for quicker last-mile delivery, scale capacity during peak seasons or inventory surges, and increase operational flexibility for brands managing multiple locations or high-volume inventory.
“These capabilities complement ShipTime’s growing North American courier network, which includes trusted couriers such as FedEx, UPS, USPS, DHL, Uber, LSO, and many others. Modern logistics requires more than competitive courier options. Businesses need integrated solutions that connect fulfillment, warehousing, and delivery into a single, flexible ecosystem. Welcoming Warehowz into ShipTime marks an important step toward that unified future. Their North American presence and adaptive warehouse model strengthen our ability to expand further into the U.S. and deliver an end to end solution for brands that require speed, efficiency, and scalability at every stage of growth,” said ShipTime Canada CEO Austin Lewis, in a news release.
ShipTime recently opened its platform to U.S. merchants, who use its shipping tools to select and manage a network of parcel carriers. The Warehowz acquisition adds another level of service to support future growth, the company said.
ShipTime Canada is a subsidiary of publicly traded Paid Inc. (OTC: PAYD), a developer of web storefronts and payment systems for online retailers.
Earlier this week, fulfillment specialist Stord acquired a fulfillment center in Dallas from Quiet Logistics. Stord also bought rivals ShipWire and Ware2Go, from UPS, in the past year.
Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.
Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.
