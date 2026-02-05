Canadian e-commerce shipping platform acquires Warehowz

E-commerce shipping technology platform ShipTime Canada announced Thursday it has acquired Warehowz, a North American marketplace for on-demand warehousing and fulfillment, to enhance its ability to support merchants’ logistics needs.

The deal is the latest example of how smaller parcel logistics providers are investing to build fulfillment and delivery scale.

With a network of more than 2,500 affiliated warehouses across the United States and Canada, Warehowz provides flexible fulfillment and storage options for businesses that require lean inventory.

By adding Warehowz’s extensive warehousing network, ShipTime provides customers with new opportunities to bring inventory closer to shoppers for quicker last-mile delivery, scale capacity during peak seasons or inventory surges, and increase operational flexibility for brands managing multiple locations or high-volume inventory.