Career Tracks: Onfleet, Perishable Shipping Solutions make C-suite hires

Onfleet, a provider of last-mile delivery software, has hired Scott Cross as chief financial officer.

Cross is the San Francisco company’s first nonfounder C-suite hire.

Cross has nearly 30 years of financial services experience and began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers. Onfleet said he has a proven track record of successfully building, managing and leading finance, HR and administrative teams for startups and established companies in a variety of industries. Cross has hands-on IPO experience and also has managed numerous capital raises and acquisitions, Onfleet said.

“With the recent announcement of Onfleet’s $14 million Series A funding, the company is very well-positioned to capitalize on the exciting opportunity in the last-mile logistics space,” Cross said.

Onfleet plans to grow its team by 50% in 2021.

“This past year, we’ve seen consumers accelerate behavior trends that started years ago,” said Khaled Naim, CEO and co-founder of Onfleet, in a statement. “The demand for delivery is here to stay. As we have seen significant traction and adoption of our technology, we recognized it was the right time for Onfleet to raise additional capital and install financial discipline and leadership to support us in our next phase of growth. We are thrilled to have Scott on board for the road ahead.”

Perishable Shipping Solutions

Perishable Shipping Solutions has hired Stephanie Riffell as chief operating officer.

Perishable Shipping Solutions said it is a leader in the e-commerce market for perishable cold and frozen food fulfillment logistics.The company has experienced rapid year-over-year growth as consumers continue to accelerate e-commerce food deliveries during the COVID-19 pandemic. Riffell will be tasked with expanding the company’s last-mile, direct-to-consumer shipping capabilities.

Stephanie Riffell joins

Perishable Shipping Solutions.

She has more than 20 years of experience in strategic planning, process development, multisite inventory management, demand planning and safety protocols for essential workers.

As senior director of fulfillment and e-commerce and an early employee of Chewy.com, Riffell was responsible for building fulfillment operations in-house, enabling the company’s growth from $200 million to $4.5 billion and managing expansion from one to 12 fulfillment centers.

While senior operations manager at Amazon.com, she launched its largest hybrid facility with multiprocess integration of sortable and nonsortable goods. During her 12 years with CEVA Logistics, Riffell served as the general manager of multisite operations.

Click for more American Shipper/FreightWaves stories by Senior Editor Kim Link-Wills.