Cargo theft surges 29% in Q3, as thieves target electronics, food 

Cargo theft in the U.S. jumped sharply in the third quarter, with 645 incidents recorded — up 29% year-over-year and 23% from the second quarter, according to supply chain visibility firm Overhaul’s Q3-2025 cargo theft report.
California (35%) and Texas (22%) remained the nation’s top hotspots, fueled by high volumes of electronics, food-and-beverage, home goods and auto parts moving through major freight corridors.
Overhaul officials said increasing freight volumes, higher product values and smarter criminal tactics — amplified by peak holiday season and new tariffs — are driving the spike.
“Every year, cargo theft ticks up during the holidays, but this year we’re seeing a perfect storm,” Danny Ramon, Overhaul’s director of intelligence and response, said in an email to FreightWaves. “You’ve got a record number of high-value shipments on the road, tighter delivery windows, and thinner security oversight all happening at once. Organized theft crews know the calendar as well as retailers do.”
Electronics and food-and-beverage shipments each accounted for 17% of total third quarter thefts, with thieves gravitating toward items that move quickly through secondary markets.
Within electronics, audio/video equipment, batteries, and televisions were the most frequently stolen subcategories. Food theft was dominated by meat (31%), nuts, and shelf-stable products.
Ramon said economic pressures — including tariff-driven price increases — are reshaping criminal incentives.
“When tariffs and inflation push prices up, it changes the economics of crime,” he said. “Thieves don’t look at tariffs as a policy issue — they see opportunity. The more expensive or scarce an item becomes, the more lucrative and easier it is to resell.”
Auto parts thefts, especially tires, also rose sharply, making up 14% of total thefts in the third quarter, while pharmaceuticals jumped more than 400% quarter-over-quarter, heavily concentrated in California. Personal care products saw similar increases.
Pilferage (41%) remained the most common theft type, but full-truckload thefts climbed to 31%, and deceptive pickups grew rapidly as organized groups impersonated carriers and drivers to steal entire loads.
Texas saw a surge in cargo theft cases in the quarter, with Overhaul spotlighting the Fort Worth–Dallas corridor as one of the nation’s most active hot zones.
Hotspots in the Lone Star State centered around industrial areas in Hutchins, Duncanville, Everman, Alliance, Brownlee Park, and North Dallas, with truck stops along I-20 near Hutchins posing especially high risk.
Ramon said that the fourth quarter could produce some of the highest theft volumes in years as criminal networks capitalize on peak-season pressure.
“For a lot of companies, one theft can mean hundreds of thousands in lost product and a ripple effect that touches consumers directly,” Ramon said. “Cargo theft isn’t just a logistics problem anymore — it’s a national economic one.”
Based on third quarter data, Overhaul recommends elevated security posture through the remainder of 2025. Key steps include:
1. Strengthen driver and carrier verification
2. Record and verify all shipment details
3. Increase tracking visibility
4. Improve yard, warehouse, and parking security
5. Tighten processes against deceptive pickups
6. Prepare escalation plans when theft occurs