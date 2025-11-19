Cargo theft surges 29% in Q3, as thieves target electronics, food 

Cargo theft in the U.S. jumped sharply in the third quarter, with 645 incidents recorded — up 29% year-over-year and 23% from the second quarter, according to supply chain visibility firm Overhaul’s Q3-2025 cargo theft report.

California (35%) and Texas (22%) remained the nation’s top hotspots, fueled by high volumes of electronics, food-and-beverage, home goods and auto parts moving through major freight corridors.

Overhaul officials said increasing freight volumes, higher product values and smarter criminal tactics — amplified by peak holiday season and new tariffs — are driving the spike.

“Every year, cargo theft ticks up during the holidays, but this year we’re seeing a perfect storm,” Danny Ramon, Overhaul’s director of intelligence and response, said in an email to FreightWaves. “You’ve got a record number of high-value shipments on the road, tighter delivery windows, and thinner security oversight all happening at once. Organized theft crews know the calendar as well as retailers do.”