Shaquille O’Neal’s $180,000 Range Rover stolen in suspected transport scam

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is missing one of his prized rides — a custom 2025 Land Rover Range Rover valued at $180,000 — after it was stolen while being transported from Georgia to Louisiana, according to the New York Post.
According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, the Range Rover had been worked on at a custom auto shop in Dahlonega.
“The vehicle was there to have modifications done to the front seat area, to move it back some,” Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard told The Dahlonega Nugget. “And then the towing company picked up the vehicle on Oct. 20 to take it on to the next location.”
California-based Effortless Motors, which had customized the vehicle for O’Neal to accommodate his 7-foot-1 frame, said it arranged the transport and later discovered the vehicle never reached its destination.
“The location it was taken to was apparently in Atlanta,” Jarrard said. “We have leads on people of interest out of this location, and we have search warrants.”
GPS data suggests the Range Rover may have already been loaded onto a shipping container headed overseas.
FirstLine Trucking LLC, the company hired to deliver the vehicle, said the driver listed for the job was never actually dispatched — suggesting someone may have posed as the transporter to steal the SUV. Effortless Motors is now offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to its recovery.
Jarrad said investigators spoke to O’Neal, who was hopeful to get the vehicle back.
“He was really hopeful that someone would be held accountable for the theft and was going to jail,” she said. “And we’ll do everything we can possibly do to make that happen.”