Shaquille O’Neal’s $180,000 Range Rover stolen in suspected transport scam

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is missing one of his prized rides — a custom 2025 Land Rover Range Rover valued at $180,000 — after it was stolen while being transported from Georgia to Louisiana, according to the New York Post.

According to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, the Range Rover had been worked on at a custom auto shop in Dahlonega.

“The vehicle was there to have modifications done to the front seat area, to move it back some,” Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard told The Dahlonega Nugget. “And then the towing company picked up the vehicle on Oct. 20 to take it on to the next location.”

California-based Effortless Motors, which had customized the vehicle for O’Neal to accommodate his 7-foot-1 frame, said it arranged the transport and later discovered the vehicle never reached its destination.