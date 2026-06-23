Cargo thieves are following the AI boom

The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure is creating a new class of high-value cargo targets. As technology companies invest billions of dollars into data centers and computing capacity, the supply chains supporting that growth are moving increasing quantities of copper, processors, networking equipment and memory modules. The same characteristics that make these commodities essential to AI also make them attractive to cargo thieves: They are valuable, difficult to replace and often traded globally.

The analysis is based on industry theft reports, commodity forecasts and public market research related to artificial intelligence infrastructure. Market researchers at S&P Global project that copper demand tied specifically to AI and data centers will more than double by 2040, increasing from 1.1 million metric tons in 2025 to 2.5 million metric tons. Additional forecasts suggest overall copper demand could rise by 50% over the same period as artificial intelligence, robotics and electrification reshape global supply chains.

A new target emerges

Cargo thieves have historically targeted goods that are expensive, difficult to replace and easy to resell. Consumer electronics, cigarettes and pharmaceuticals have all fit that profile at different times. Artificial intelligence infrastructure appears to be creating another.

The demand for AI infrastructure is accelerating rapidly. Technology companies are investing hundreds of billions of dollars into data centers and computing capacity. Those facilities require enormous quantities of copper, processors, networking equipment and memory modules. As demand rises, supply chains become more strained and the value of these commodities increases. Industry trends suggest cargo thieves are adapting alongside the market. The thefts are not limited to traditional smash-and-grab operations. Organized groups are increasingly using fictitious pickups, carrier impersonation and fraudulent paperwork to insert themselves into legitimate freight transactions. The recent indictment of eight individuals accused of impersonating legitimate carriers across Pennsylvania, Virginia and New Jersey offers one example of how these schemes operate. Prosecutors allege the group used stolen shipment information and fictitious pickups to steal nearly $5 million in freight, including copper and other commodities. The case did not involve AI infrastructure specifically, but it demonstrates how organized criminal groups are exploiting trust within the transportation process itself. As artificial intelligence infrastructure expands and more high-value components move through the transportation network, the incentives for cargo thieves are only growing. Too early to tell? It is important not to overstate the trend. Cargo theft involving AI infrastructure remains a small subset of overall cargo theft activity. Consumer electronics, food and household goods continue to account for a large share of reported incidents. The rise in AI-related theft could simply reflect the broader growth of data centers and the increased movement of expensive commodities rather than a deliberate shift in criminal strategy. However, cargo thieves have consistently followed markets where value is concentrated. If AI infrastructure continues to attract investment at its current pace, there is little reason to believe criminal organizations will ignore the opportunity. Rethinking risk For shippers, carriers and brokers, the rise of AI-related cargo theft could require a different approach to risk management. Verifying an authority and confirming insurance coverage may no longer be enough when high-value infrastructure is involved. Companies may need stronger identity verification, secure document delivery, authenticated pickups and more robust audit trails showing who was verified, when and how. The companies building the infrastructure for artificial intelligence are focused on the future. Transportation providers supporting that growth may need to spend equal time preparing for the threats that growth creates. This analysis does not prove that AI-related cargo theft is the dominant form of cargo crime or that theft incidents will continue to rise. Public reporting on cargo theft remains incomplete, and many thefts go unreported or are classified differently across jurisdictions. The available data does, however, suggest that artificial intelligence infrastructure is becoming an increasingly attractive target and that organized criminal groups are paying attention. Click here for more articles on cargo theft and freight fraud by Phillip Brink. Eight indicted in alleged carrier impersonation scheme; prosecutors allege $4.49 million in cargo losses – FreightWaves How hackers allegedly stole $1.7 million worth of condoms – FreightWaves July 4 holiday period exposes supply chain vulnerabilities – FreightWaves