Cass and FreightWaves SONAR Revolutionize Freight Management with Seamless SSO Integration, Unlocking Advanced Supply Chain Intelligence

Complimentary Access to SONAR SCI via Cass’s SSO Integration During July and August
St. Louis, MO & Chattanooga, TN — July 15, 2025 — Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: Cass), the leading provider of freight audit and payment services, and FreightWaves SONAR, the premier supply chain intelligence platform, are expanding their strategic partnership to offer enhanced value to mutual customers this summer.
As part of the collaboration, all mutual customers of Cass and SONAR will receive complimentary access to SONAR’s Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) platform throughout July and August 2025. Access will be available seamlessly through Cass’s Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, allowing users to gain insights driven by the combination of their transportation data and FreightWaves SONAR’s real-time intelligence across North American markets and lanes.
The SCI platform within SONAR delivers advanced analytics, predictive rate modeling, and granular transportation market intelligence—enabling shippers to make faster, more informed decisions. With SONAR SCI integrated with Cass’s trusted freight audit and payment solution, shippers can unlock richer context around freight trends, market conditions, and carrier behavior—without leaving their existing workflow.
“This joint initiative reflects our shared commitment to innovation and transparency in the freight and logistics industry,” said Craig Fuller, CEO at FreightWaves. “By offering frictionless access to SCI through Cass, we’re helping shippers turn data into action—especially in an environment where every dollar and decision counts.”
“Cass continues to enhance its Decision Intelligence Suite, a portfolio of products that help our customers make smarter decisions” said Tony Urban, president of Cass’s freight payment organization. “Our expanded partnership with SONAR is another example of how we’re giving our customers a competitive edge through actionable intelligence.”
For Cass customers not yet using SONAR, this exclusive summer access provides an ideal opportunity to explore how SCI insights can enhance supply chain planning, budgeting, and procurement strategies.For more information or a demo of this solution contact your Cass or FreightWaves SONAR representative or visit GoSONAR.com for a demo.
About Cass Information Systems
Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASS) is the leading provider of transportation, utility, and waste expense management and related business intelligence solutions. Cass delivers visibility, control, and cost savings through its proprietary platforms and industry expertise.
About FreightWaves SONAR
SONAR is the fastest, most comprehensive freight market data and analytics platform. Built by FreightWaves, SONAR delivers real-time insights into transportation pricing, capacity, volumes, and predictive analytics—empowering shippers, carriers, and 3PLs to stay ahead of the market.