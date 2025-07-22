Cass and FreightWaves SONAR Revolutionize Freight Management with Seamless SSO Integration, Unlocking Advanced Supply Chain Intelligence

Complimentary Access to SONAR SCI via Cass’s SSO Integration During July and August

St. Louis, MO & Chattanooga, TN — July 15, 2025 — Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ: Cass), the leading provider of freight audit and payment services, and FreightWaves SONAR, the premier supply chain intelligence platform, are expanding their strategic partnership to offer enhanced value to mutual customers this summer.

As part of the collaboration, all mutual customers of Cass and SONAR will receive complimentary access to SONAR’s Supply Chain Intelligence (SCI) platform throughout July and August 2025. Access will be available seamlessly through Cass’s Single Sign-On (SSO) integration, allowing users to gain insights driven by the combination of their transportation data and FreightWaves SONAR’s real-time intelligence across North American markets and lanes.

The SCI platform within SONAR delivers advanced analytics, predictive rate modeling, and granular transportation market intelligence—enabling shippers to make faster, more informed decisions. With SONAR SCI integrated with Cass’s trusted freight audit and payment solution, shippers can unlock richer context around freight trends, market conditions, and carrier behavior—without leaving their existing workflow.