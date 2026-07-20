Cathay Pacific halts restart of Mideast cargo flights as war reignites

Cathay Pacific Airlines on Friday postponed the planned resumption of passenger and freighter flights to parts of the Middle East, joining all-cargo operator Cargolux in opting for risk avoidance following the resumption of large-scale hostilities between the United States and Iran.

The decision cuts a key freight carrier used by businesses shipping between the Gulf region, Europe and Hong Kong and China.

Cathay Pacific planned to restart daily passenger flights from Hong Kong to Dubai and four-times weekly passenger flights to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sept. 1. Those services are now scheduled to start on Oct. 25 and Oct. 26, respectively. The widebody aircraft deployed by Cathay Pacific carry significant amounts of cargo in the lower holds and contribute to making Cathay Pacific the ninth-largest global air cargo carrier by scheduled traffic, per the latest figures from the International Air Transport Association.

Cathay Cargo, which operates a fleet of 20 Boeing 747 jumbo jets, has indefinitely postponed service to Riyadh that was scheduled to resume Aug. 1. The airline said it will monitor conditions to determine a new start date in the future.

Why It Matters: Losing service from a major cargo carrier to key Middle East hubs reduces shipping options for businesses. Meanwhile, Luxembourg-based Cargolux previously notified customers that its planned restart of service to Dubai has been placed on hold until further notice because of the renewed missile and drone attacks in the Persian Gulf region. Service to other Middle East destinations — Kuwait; Bahrain; Doha, Qatar; and Dammam and Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, remain suspended. Flights to Muscat, Oman, continue to operate as scheduled. The Iran war escalation is likely to temporarily reduce global air capacity available to shippers, as it did in the early stages of the conflict when global air capacity fell more than 12%. Capacity year over year is up about 4% year over year after the shooting war subsided in May, according to freight analytics firm Xeneta and Boeing, partly due to the market entrance of the first-ever Boeing 777 converted freighters with several airlines. The resumption of fighting in the Gulf means available airspace for safe travel is more limited and that airlines will have to fly longer to circle around the danger zone, adding fuel cost and time to flights. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: 2026 air cargo rates could rise 15% due to Iran war impacts