  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
  • ITVI.USA
    14,363.240
    -202.760
    -1.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.931
    0.008
    0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    17.420
    -0.320
    -1.8%
  • OTVI.USA
    14,370.900
    -209.720
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.120
    -3.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.670
    0.020
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.620
    0.010
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.590
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.620
    -0.140
    -5.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.410
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -3.000
    -2.3%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter Gals Podcast

Celebrating International Women’s Day — Great Quarter, Gals

#BreakTheBias with Cassandra Gaines and LaQuenta Jacobs

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 11, 2022
1 minute read

Grace Sharkey and Kaylee Nix come together for a special episode of Great Quarter, Gals celebrating International Women’s Day. They welcome two guests for an hour long episode full of advice and laughs.

First up, Cassandra Gaines, host of MadGaines Live and CEO of Carrier Assure joins the show. Gaines talks about the ways she has stayed true to herself during her career and the ways that the industry tries to minimize successful women.

Then LaQuenta Jacobs, the first Chief Diversity Officer at XPO Logistics chats with Sharkey and Nix about baking diversity into the core values of your business strategy. Jacobs breaks down the importance of making diversity initiatives more action than talk, and how XPO CEO Brad Jacobs has helped DEI become that core value of XPO.

You can find more Great Quarter, Gals episodes here.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes XPO Logistics (No. 8).

Register today for the Future of Supply Chain #FOSC22

The leading voices in supply chain are coming to Rogers, Arkansas, on May 9-10.

*limited term pricing available.

Learn More
Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, March 11, 2022
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.