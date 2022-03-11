Celebrating International Women’s Day — Great Quarter, Gals

Grace Sharkey and Kaylee Nix come together for a special episode of Great Quarter, Gals celebrating International Women’s Day. They welcome two guests for an hour long episode full of advice and laughs.

First up, Cassandra Gaines, host of MadGaines Live and CEO of Carrier Assure joins the show. Gaines talks about the ways she has stayed true to herself during her career and the ways that the industry tries to minimize successful women.

Then LaQuenta Jacobs, the first Chief Diversity Officer at XPO Logistics chats with Sharkey and Nix about baking diversity into the core values of your business strategy. Jacobs breaks down the importance of making diversity initiatives more action than talk, and how XPO CEO Brad Jacobs has helped DEI become that core value of XPO.

