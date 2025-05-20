Check Call: Cybersecurity threats come from everywhere 

(GIF: GIPHY)

Cybersecurity company Trellix has released “The Cyberthreat Report – April 2025.” The report identifies insights into cybersecurity threats as well as how to make actionable plans on fighting cyber criminals.

The report has thrown a spotlight on an alarming 136% surge in advanced persistent threat (APT) detections against U.S. organizations in Q1 2025. The report paints a grim picture of an increasingly volatile digital battlefield, where critical sectors like telecommunications and transportation are under relentless assault.

“The landscape is acute,” said John Fokker, head of threat intelligence at Trellix in a preface of the report. “The escalation of actor activity and increasing complexity of attack chains shouldn’t be overlooked. It’s clear we need a comprehensive, proactive cybersecurity strategy — one that’s dynamic enough to defend against multi-vector threats.”

Among the most targeted sectors, telecommunications experienced a staggering 92% increase in APT detections, with attackers favoring industries vital to infrastructure and national security. Transportation and shipping were next in line, reflecting the strategic interest of state-sponsored groups in disrupting supply chains and communication systems.

The report reveals how bad actors are evolving by exploiting known vulnerabilities, deploying sophisticated post-exploitation frameworks and even targeting cybersecurity tools themselves to erode organizational defenses from within. “Threat actors are not just outpacing outdated defense models — they’re subverting the very tools meant to detect and stop them,” Fokker added.