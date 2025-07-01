Check Call: What a shipper wants, what a shipper needs 

(GIF: GIPHY)

The days of winning freight business on price alone are fading fast. According to Denim’s 2025 Shipper Pulse Report, reliability has firmly taken center stage. In a survey of nearly 100 shippers across manufacturing, food and beverage, retail, and construction, 67% named service level and dependability as their top priority when selecting a freight partner. Only 10% cited price.

While sharp rates may still earn attention, they’re no longer the long-term differentiator. What shippers value most is a partner they can trust to deliver consistently and communicate clearly along the way.

As partnerships develop, priorities do begin to shift. Shippers still expect reliable service, but once that foundation is in place, competitive pricing becomes more important. Even then, poor communication and operational mistakes are what truly erode trust. Nearly half of the respondents reported walking away from a provider due to inconsistent service or missed pickups and deliveries. In other words, it’s not the cost of the shipment that breaks the relationship—it’s the experience surrounding it.

One of the most telling insights from the report is how deeply back-office performance impacts shipper satisfaction. While many providers focus on trucks, lanes, and rates, shippers are just as impacted by what happens behind the scenes. Thirty-eight percent said chasing paperwork was among their top frustrations when working with freight providers, and a majority admitted they aren’t fully confident in their own internal processes. That lack of internal certainty makes clean, accurate documentation and proactive communication even more important from their partners.