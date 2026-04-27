Chinese airline Air Central wins US approval for cargo flights

Air Central (China) has received permission from the U.S. Department of Transportation to launch scheduled all-cargo service to the United States in July, part of the carrier’s campaign to branch out from its domestic roots into more international markets.

U.S. authorities last week granted China Central Longhao Airlines Co, temporary economic authority to provide commercial service in the United States. The company sought a one-year exemption from a full foreign air carrier permit, which typically lasts for a long period and involves an extensive review process. Air Central, the company’s brand name, is free to operate to U.S. destinations until April 20, 2027.

In its application, Air Central said it planned to launch cargo operations in July from its base in Zhengzhou to Chicago and Los Angeles. Flights will operate three times weekly utilizing the company’s two Boeing 747-400 freighter aircraft.

Air Central, not to be confused with Central Airlines, was founded in 2015 and acquired in 2019 by the government of Henan Province. It predominantly serves the domestic China market with six Boeing 737-800 converted freighters, five older 737-300s, one 737-400 and one Chinese-made Comac C909, but also operates internationally with two Boeing 747s, according to the application.

The company’s expansion plan calls for the introduction of two additional widebody freighter aircraft by the end of 2026, allowing it to deepen penetration of the European and South Asia markets and open additional routes to the U.S., according to the application. Central Airlines is scheduled to add four additional widebody freighters between 2027 and 2030, which the company says will bring the widebody fleet to eight aircraft, further increasing its ability to compete in international markets. The company exemption request sailed through the DOT’s review process in a month. That stands in contrast to other Chinese airlines in recent years that had to wait many months before their commercial permits were approved. It’s not clear why there was a difference in treatment. President Donald Trump travels to China next month to meet with President Xi Jinping amid ongoing trade and geopolitical tensions. Aviation publication ch-aviation was first to report on the exemption. Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch. Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com. RELATED STORIES: China’s YunExpress to handle e-commerce cargo at East Midlands Airport