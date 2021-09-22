Closing in sales is all about being different — Put That Coffee Down

In this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle discuss how we can all sell differently by focusing on how we differentiate ourselves from our competitors.

They also welcome the master of differentiation Lee Salz, author of “Sales Differentiation” and the just-released “Sell Different!”

