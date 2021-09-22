  • ITVI.USA
FreightWaves TVNewsPut That Coffee Down

Closing in sales is all about being different — Put That Coffee Down

Standing out in your client selection and sales strategy

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, September 22, 2021
Less than a minute

Surge Transportation is the fastest growing 3PL in the logistics space today.  Based in Chicago and Jacksonville, they offer unrestricted access to almost all accounts, limitless territory, and a chance to be a key player in a growing company.  To find out more email jobs@surgetransportation.com.

In this episode of Put That Coffee Down, Kevin Hill and Richie Daigle discuss how we can all sell differently by focusing on how we differentiate ourselves from our competitors. 

They also welcome the master of differentiation Lee Salz, author of “Sales Differentiation” and the just-released “Sell Different!” 

You can find more Put That Coffee Down episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

