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CMA CGM hires FedEx executive Moebel to lead Ceva Logistics

Matthieu Friedberg assumes new role managing tech innovation at parent company

Eric Kulisch
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Ceva Logistics is shifting attention to North America. On Wednesday it hired Patrick Moebel, who has years of experience running logistics operations in the United States. (Photo: Ceva Logistics)

Ocean shipping and logistics conglomerate CMA CGM late Wednesday named former FedEx executive Patrick Moebel to lead Ceva Logistics, the fifth largest third-party logistics provider in the world by gross revenue, after earlier announcing an agreement to buy FedEx Corp. ‘s warehousing and distribution business.

Moebel replaces Matthieu Friedberg, who was appointed executive vice president, transformation, at CMA CGM Group.

Patrick Moebel (Photo: CMA CGM)

Ceva Logistics is an $18.3 billion company, with 110,000 employees and operations in 170 countries. It specializes in contract logistics, freight management and value-added services, with a big market share in automotive logistics.

Moebel has served as president of FedEx Logistics (NYSE: FDX), the integrator’s international freight forwarding and customs clearance unit, for nearly six years. Prior to that he was president of the Americas for France-based freight forwarder Geodis for nearly a dozen years.

Matthieu Friedberg (Photo: CMA CGM)

CMA CGM, headquartered in Marseilles, France, has been on a buying spree for the past decade as it transforms itself from a pure ocean carrier and port terminal operator into an end-to-end logistics provider. After acquiring Ceva Logistics in 2019, it has continued to grow by folding other companies into Ceva, including France-based Bolloré Logistics and Gefco, and Ingram Micro’s commerce and lifestyle services business. Last year it took over Borusan Tedarik in Turkey. Ceva has also made numerous tuck-in acquisitions, including the 2023 purchase of last-mile delivery company Colis Privé Group, and initiated joint ventures to accelerate its growth in key geographies or market sectors. CMA CGM also launched its own cargo airline four years ago.  

On Tuesday, Ceva announced it is exploring acquisitions of e-commerce logistics players Paack Iberia and Paack France. 

CMA CGM said the next phase of growth will focus on expanding capabilities in North America and strengthening product offerings. The acquisition of FedEx Supply Chain, expected to close later this year, is a major part of that strategy. Moebel’s experience in North America and with FedEx operations, as well as with a French logistics company, likely pushed him to the top of the candidate list for Ceva Logistics.

Friedberg spent six years at Ceva’s helm, during which time he managed the integration of several strategic acquisitions and its rise to a top global 3PL. In his new role, he will oversee artificial intelligence, IT cybersecurity, startup accelerator Zebox and management consulting firm CMA Conseil.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

FedEx sells supply chain unit to CMA CGM for $1.4B

Ceva Logistics to acquire logistics provider in Turkey

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com