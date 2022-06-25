CN to invest more than $130M in Manitoba and Nova Scotia

Canadian railway CN has announced CA$175 million (US$136 million) in capital investments for its railways in Manitoba and Nova Scotia on top of $1.52 billion already announced for four provinces: Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec.

Overall, CN (NYSE: CNI) has committed nearly $1.7 billion to six provinces in 2022.

In 2021, CN dedicated $2.9 billion for capital expenditures, according to its 2021 annual report.

In Manitoba, CN will invest $160 million for network improvements and initiatives aimed at expanding technology, capacity and decarbonization efforts.

Maintenance projects in the province include replacing 10 miles of rail, installing more than 78,000 new railroad ties and rebuilding 12 road crossing surfaces, CN said. The railway has invested more than $600 million in Manitoba in the last five years. It operates 865 railroad route miles in the province.

In Nova Scotia, CN expects to invest $15 million to “power sustainable growth and ensure the continued safe movement of goods in Nova Scotia and everywhere on CN’s transcontinental network,” CN said. The railway’s maintenance program includes replacing 4 miles of rail track, installing 20,000 new railroad ties and rebuilding 10 road-crossing surfaces.

CN has invested more than $100 million in the last five years in Nova Scotia, where it operates 162 railroad miles.

Both provinces will use capital investments toward maintaining bridges, culverts, signal systems and other track infrastructure.

