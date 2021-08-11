Cold Chain Summit: Challenges in pharmaceutical logistics

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Cold Chain Summit Wednesday.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: Cold chain challenges in the pharmaceutical industry.

DETAILS: The COVID-19 pandemic put a spotlight on the cold chain’s role in the pharmaceutical industry. Alex Guite, with the drug distributor World Courier, explains how the cold chain took on that challenge and what drug distributors have learned about the cold chain from the pandemic.

SPEAKER: Guite is the vice president of services and alliances at World Courier.

BIO: Guite is responsible for developing and executing key strategic initiatives. He also oversees delivery of key World Courier services, including Clinical Supply Solutions and personalized supply chain logistics.

KEY QUOTES FROM GUITE:

“Pharma companies and logistics providers like World Courier have made a lot of investments pre-pandemic in order to serve the cold chain. So actually, a lot of what was asked of the supply chain during the vaccine distribution was business as usual. … What differed though was the scale and the speed.”

“There was also a lot of collaboration across government agencies, pharma manufacturers and supply chain partners to build up something that was rigorous but flexible and could meet the needs of the reality of distribution to regions around the world.”

“It accelerated some things that have already been in motion, as I think we can see in many aspects of our lives with COVID. But I think it’s also expanded an appreciation of the cold chain, and I think that’ll pay dividends in the future.”

