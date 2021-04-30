Beefing up the cold chain — Cyberly

Danny Catullo is a third-generation butcher in Cleveland who started selling his beef, poultry and pork online back in 2017. After facing issues with high shipping prices and limited options, he got to work with FedEx. They developed a specialized box that allowed his products to be shipped all over the U.S.

Just a few years later, Catullo co-founded Perishable Shipping Solutions and started offering that same service to other business owners; now business is booming.

Blythe Brumleve hosts Catullo on this episode of Cyberly to discuss his journey, along with the NFL draft festivities in his hometown this week.

That’s not the only sports item on today’s show. Hear about the Kentucky Derby and some interesting information about how racehorses are transported to and from the big events.

All this plus some niche video marketing ideas that the B2B world can steal from B2C.



You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.