Cold Chain Summit: Why hackers see cold storage as ‘prime target’

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Cold Chain Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: When cyberattacks hit cold storage facilities

DETAILS: Hackers have left few industries unscathed as ransomware attacks hit companies across the world. Cold storage giant Americold saw its operations disrupted in November after such an attack. Americold isn’t alone. Cold storage providers represent an attractive target for hackers because of the high cost of a systems outage, particularly if it affects the ability to keep goods at temperature.

SPEAKER: Kurt George, vice president, strategy and marketing, Property Damage Appraisers (PDA), and FreightWaves reporter Nate Tabak

BIO: George oversees PDA’s strategy team as well as messaging and communications. He previously has worked in venture capital and revenue development, with a focus on analytics.

Key quotes from George