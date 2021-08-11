  • ITVI.USA
    15,613.260
    -92.930
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.747
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.360
    0.210
    1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,605.180
    -94.380
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,613.260
    -92.930
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.747
    0.016
    0.6%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.360
    0.210
    1%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,605.180
    -94.380
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.210
    -0.070
    -2.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.190
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.320
    -0.240
    -15.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.380
    -0.040
    -1.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.190
    -0.030
    -1.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.900
    -0.180
    -4.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
BusinessCybersecurityFreightWaves LIVENews

Cold Chain Summit: Why hackers see cold storage as ‘prime target’

‘Every hour that goes by is loss of revenue, loss from spoilage’

Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Wednesday, August 11, 2021
1 minute read

This fireside chat recap is from FreightWaves’ Cold Chain Summit.

FIRESIDE CHAT TOPIC: When cyberattacks hit cold storage facilities 

DETAILS: Hackers have left few industries unscathed as ransomware attacks hit companies across the world. Cold storage giant Americold saw its operations disrupted in November after such an attack. Americold isn’t alone. Cold storage providers represent an attractive target for hackers because of the high cost of a systems outage, particularly if it affects the ability to keep goods at temperature. 

SPEAKER: Kurt George, vice president, strategy and marketing, Property Damage Appraisers (PDA), and FreightWaves reporter Nate Tabak

BIO: George oversees PDA’s strategy team as well as messaging and communications. He previously has worked in venture capital and revenue development, with a focus on analytics. 

Key quotes from George

“Cold storage is a prime target. More so than it has ever been.”

“The biggest driver for ransomware is interruption of service. … Time, service interruption, and for cold storage, temperature.”

“Time is of the essence. Time and temperature are key. Every hour that goes by is loss of revenue, loss from spoilage.”

Tags
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent Follow on Twitter Wednesday, August 11, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak, Border and North America Correspondent

Nate Tabak is a Toronto-based journalist and producer who covers cybersecurity and cross-border trucking and logistics for FreightWaves. He spent seven years reporting stories in the Balkans and Eastern Europe as a reporter, producer and editor based in Kosovo. He previously worked at newspapers in the San Francisco Bay Area, including the San Jose Mercury News. He graduated from UC Berkeley, where he studied the history of American policing. Contact Nate at ntabak@freightwaves.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.