  • ITVI.USA
    15,366.330
    190.730
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.005
    0.073
    2.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.440
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,319.140
    190.350
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,366.330
    190.730
    1.3%
  • OTLT.USA
    3.005
    0.073
    2.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    20.440
    -0.040
    -0.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,319.140
    190.350
    1.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.580
    -0.120
    -4.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.550
    0.030
    0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.300
    0.010
    0.8%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.710
    0.060
    1.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.010
    -0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.100
    -0.100
    -2.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    136.000
    -3.000
    -2.2%
InsightsNewsWeather and Critical Events

Cold snap heading to parts of Southeast

Truckers will hit subfreezing temperatures Tuesday night

Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 23, 2021
1 minute read
(Photo: Shutterstock)

A freeze warning has been posted by the National Weather Service for parts of the Southeast, including coastal areas.

Related: Aging ‘Voice of the National Weather Service’ may soon sound better

Low temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees Tuesday night will spread from Augusta and Waycross, Georgia, to Wilmington, North Carolina. Places in between like Savannah, Columbia, Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach will also feel the chill. Even along the immediate coast, lows will be right around freezing. All of these locations are included in the warning.

Record lows are unlikely. However, for most of the warning areas, these temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees below normal for late November. Also, this will be the first freeze this season for most of these areas and could kill some crops.

The cold snap may catch some truckers off guard. For any drivers who plan to park in these places overnight, pouring winter additive in their diesel will prevent fuel gelling. Pack some warm clothing too.

High temperatures Wednesday will also be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal, in the mid-50s.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 16 from Savannah to Swainsboro, Georgia.
• Interstate 20 from Augusta to Columbia, South Carolina.
• Interstate 95 from Savannah to Florence, South Carolina.
• U.S. Highway 17 from Savannah to Wilmington.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

You might also like:

Tanker pilot dies in crash while fighting Colorado wildfire

Rollover alleys: 5 Interstate stretches that pose greatest risk

Truckers who died helping accident victims named Highway Angels

Tags
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist Follow on Twitter Tuesday, November 23, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

Nick Austin, Director of Weather Analytics and Senior Meteorologist

In his nearly 20 years of weather forecasting experience, Nick worked on air at WBBJ-TV and WRCB-TV, including time spent doing weather analysis and field reporting. He received his Bachelor of Science in Meteorology from Florida State University as well as a Bachelor of Science in Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. Nick is also a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association. As a member of the weather team at WBBJ-TV in Jackson, Tennessee, Nick was nominated for a Mid-South Emmy for live coverage of a major tornado outbreak in 2008. As part of the weather team at WRCB-TV in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Nick shared the Chattanooga Times-Free Press Best of the Best award for “Best Weather Team” for eight consecutive years. Nick earned his National Weather Association Broadcasting Seal in 2005.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.