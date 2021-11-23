Cold snap heading to parts of Southeast

A freeze warning has been posted by the National Weather Service for parts of the Southeast, including coastal areas.

Low temperatures of 25 to 30 degrees Tuesday night will spread from Augusta and Waycross, Georgia, to Wilmington, North Carolina. Places in between like Savannah, Columbia, Charleston, Florence and Myrtle Beach will also feel the chill. Even along the immediate coast, lows will be right around freezing. All of these locations are included in the warning.

Record lows are unlikely. However, for most of the warning areas, these temperatures are 10 to 20 degrees below normal for late November. Also, this will be the first freeze this season for most of these areas and could kill some crops.

The cold snap may catch some truckers off guard. For any drivers who plan to park in these places overnight, pouring winter additive in their diesel will prevent fuel gelling. Pack some warm clothing too.

High temperatures Wednesday will also be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than normal, in the mid-50s.

Major lanes of concern

• Interstate 16 from Savannah to Swainsboro, Georgia.

• Interstate 20 from Augusta to Columbia, South Carolina.

• Interstate 95 from Savannah to Florence, South Carolina.

• U.S. Highway 17 from Savannah to Wilmington.

