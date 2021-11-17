Colorado wildfire prompts road closure, evacuations

Officials in northern Colorado urged residents near the Kruger Rock fire to evacuate immediately, and a stretch of highway in the area remained closed.

The Larimer County, Colorado, Sheriff’s Office said an investigation has revealed that high winds blew a tree onto a nearby powerline causing it to arc and start the fire.

The late-season blaze started early Tuesday morning near Estes Park, just east of Rocky Mountain National Park and about 50 miles northwest of Denver.

The Larimer County emergency management service sent a warning Tuesday, warning of “immediate and imminent danger. Evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business.” The agency also issued voluntary evacuation orders for areas further south and east along U.S. Highway 36.

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. Highway 36 will remain closed until further notice because of smoke, and to keep the area free of traffic for firefighting crews. This impacts about a 20-mile stretch from Estes Park to Lyons, which is about 35 miles northwest of Denver.

Officials said no structures had been damaged as of Wednesday morning, but they added that the fire’s location near Estes Park and other small communities that flank it raises the risk of damage.

High winds fanned the flames Tuesday, nearly doubling the size of the fire to 133 acres by Wednesday morning. A KCNC-TV report said that winds cranked to 45 mph Tuesday in the area where the fire was burning.

Winds subsided Wednesday but are forecast to increase Thursday, possibly hitting 45 mph again. The air will be very dry and the area is still in a severe drought. As of Wednesday morning, the fire was 15% contained.

The National Weather Service has issued a fire weather watch for the Kruger Rock fire area, but may change it to a more serious red flag warning.

