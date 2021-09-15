  • ITVI.USA
    16,406.190
    -58.150
    -0.4%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.706
    -0.007
    -0.3%
  • OTRI.USA
    21.820
    -0.250
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,388.860
    -55.930
    -0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.520
    0.380
    12.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.960
    -0.660
    -18.2%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.610
    0.250
    18.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.340
    -0.130
    -3.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.100
    -0.250
    -10.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.860
    -0.220
    -5.4%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    -2.000
    -1.6%
Combining Roadie with UPS — Great Quarter, Guys

What the acquisition means for the parcel sector

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read

This episode is brought to you by DDC FPO. DDC is a business process outsourcing provider that specializes in freight. Perhaps best known for Freight Billing, DDC can turn your back office into a profit center. Discover how to cut expenses and increase margins at ddcfpo.com.

UPS just announced its acquisition of Roadie in a move that Andrew Cox thinks is similar to the Knight-Swift and AAA Cooper merger. Cox dives into this acquisition and other top stories with FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys. 

The duo welcome LPF Spend Management founder Nate Skiver to the show as well to discuss the acquisition and its impacts on the parcel sector and e-commerce shippers. 

Skiver gives his thoughts on how prepared the parcel sector is for peak shipping season and whether performance by carriers can meet consumer expectations. He also talks about how stressed the systems will be, even though demand is forecast to decrease from last year. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixWednesday, September 15, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

