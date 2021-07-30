Come to the dark side ー Cyberly

The marketing dark funnel is a complex topic. Marketers use this term to refer to the ways content is spread that can’t be measured by metrics, like direct messaging, texts and email threads.

The dark funnel is the main topic for Blythe Brumleve on this episode of Cyberly. Whether it’s through screenshots, text messages or a Slack channel, content is being shared in ways that can’t be tracked.

Brumleve welcomes “marketing rock star” Amanda Natividad of SparkToro and Adweek and they talk about how to be a good podcast guest and their favorite TikToks of the week.

So why do marketers obsess over metrics that are shown in an attribution report instead of relying on conversations and gut instincts? Find out that answer and strategies to stop thinking only about the numbers on this episode.



