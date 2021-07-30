  • ITVI.USA
Come to the dark side ー Cyberly

Why marketing success isn’t always able to be seen

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, July 30, 2021
1 minute read

The marketing dark funnel is a complex topic. Marketers use this term to refer to the ways content is spread that can’t be measured by metrics, like direct messaging, texts and email threads. 

The dark funnel is the main topic for Blythe Brumleve on this episode of Cyberly. Whether it’s through screenshots, text messages or a Slack channel, content is being shared in ways that can’t be tracked. 

Brumleve welcomes “marketing rock star” Amanda Natividad of SparkToro and Adweek and they talk about how to be a good podcast guest and their favorite TikToks of the week.

So why do marketers obsess over metrics that are shown in an attribution report instead of relying on conversations and gut instincts? Find out that answer and strategies to stop thinking only about the numbers on this episode. 

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

