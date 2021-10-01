Content creators versus artificial intelligence — Cyberly

Many creatives have felt rather safe from the robotic takeover that has already touched so many other industries. But with new artificial intelligence tools creeping their way into the creative arts market, it may soon be difficult to tell the difference between humans and robots when it comes to audio creation, video production or writing.

Blythe Brumleve talks to Lindsay Watt of Parade.AI and Ayman Husain, director of customer success at Microsoft, about their goals to help the freight industry tackle these complex cloud, computing and capacity challenges and if AI could spell trouble for keeping information factual.

Brumleve also reveals her research about the logistics behind the National Football League and what it takes to put on games for millions of fans every week.



