Content creators versus artificial intelligence — Cyberly

How misleading information can sneak into your marketing strategy

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 1, 2021
1 minute read

Many creatives have felt rather safe from the robotic takeover that has already touched so many other industries. But with new artificial intelligence tools creeping their way into the creative arts market, it may soon be difficult to tell the difference between humans and robots when it comes to audio creation, video production or writing. 

Blythe Brumleve talks to Lindsay Watt of Parade.AI and Ayman Husain, director of customer success at Microsoft, about their goals to help the freight industry tackle these complex cloud, computing and capacity challenges and if AI could spell trouble for keeping information factual. 

Brumleve also reveals her research about the logistics behind the National Football League and what it takes to put on games for millions of fans every week.

You can find more Cyberly episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixFriday, October 1, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

