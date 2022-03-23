Convoy founder takes a ride-along to MATS

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Convoy founder and CXO Grant Goodell about his trucking trip to MATS. What did he learn about the life of a driver while sitting shotgun in a rig? We’ll find out.

Matt Legg, VP of growth and strategy at Ox, talks about building a FreightTech company aimed at automating e-commerce logistics.

Jessica Cardinale, director of operations at Brilliant Logistics LLC, talks about the importance of building relationships with drivers.

Jonathan Wildman, vice president of sales at Acuitive Solutions, tells us why you need to audit your freight bills.

Plus, tornadoes slam Texas and NOLA, what’s up in the market and more.

Visit our sponsor

Subscribe to the WTT newsletter

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts