  • ITVI.USA
    13,536.450
    -85.650
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.914
    -0.002
    -0.1%
  • OTRI.USA
    15.930
    -0.180
    -1.1%
  • OTVI.USA
    13,567.120
    -77.630
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.920
    -0.070
    -2.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.420
    -0.060
    -1.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.690
    0.090
    5.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.480
    -0.080
    -3.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.580
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.110
    -0.140
    -4.3%
  • WAIT.USA
    125.000
    1.000
    0.8%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Convoy founder takes a ride-along to MATS

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, March 23, 2022
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking to Convoy founder and CXO Grant Goodell about his trucking trip to MATS. What did he learn about the life of a driver while sitting shotgun in a rig? We’ll find out. 

Matt Legg, VP of growth and strategy at Ox, talks about building a FreightTech company aimed at automating e-commerce logistics. 

Jessica Cardinale, director of operations at Brilliant Logistics LLC, talks about the importance of building relationships with drivers.

Jonathan Wildman, vice president of sales at Acuitive Solutions, tells us why you need to audit your freight bills.

Plus, tornadoes slam Texas and NOLA, what’s up in the market and more.

