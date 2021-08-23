Corporate strategy for sustainability reporting — Net-Zero Carbon

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

The first step in meeting sustainability goals is setting those goals; the second step is communicating them down the line to all employees in your company.

How can that communication be made more effective coming from the corporate boardroom? Matt McLelland, Covenant Transport vice president of technology and sustainability, explains his strategy on this episode of Net-Zero Carbon.

Tyler Cole, FreightWaves director of carbon intelligence, and Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets, host McLelland to discuss differences in corporate social reporting versus environmental, social and government reporting strategies, how Covenant has grown through the past year, and why companies need to start planning out communication strategies for sustainability goals.



