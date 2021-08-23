  • ITVI.USA
Corporate strategy for sustainability reporting — Net-Zero Carbon

Why communication should start with top-level executives

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixMonday, August 23, 2021
1 minute read

Norfolk Southern isn’t just in the business of moving freight, they’re in the business of a better planet. To learn more about Norfolk Southern’s industry-leading sustainability initiatives, go to nscorp.com/betterplanet.

The first step in meeting sustainability goals is setting those goals; the second step is communicating them down the line to all employees in your company.

How can that communication be made more effective coming from the corporate boardroom? Matt McLelland, Covenant Transport vice president of technology and sustainability, explains his strategy on this episode of Net-Zero Carbon. 

Tyler Cole, FreightWaves director of carbon intelligence, and Danny Gomez, managing director of financial and emerging markets, host McLelland to discuss differences in corporate social reporting  versus environmental, social and government reporting strategies, how Covenant has grown through the past year, and why companies need to start planning out communication strategies for sustainability goals. 

You can find more Net-Zero Carbon episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

