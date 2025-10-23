Covenant CEO sees ‘pain before the gain’ as trucking capacity tightens

Covenant Logistics Group CEO David Parker told analysts Thursday that the trucking market remains mired in “one of the most interesting times” of his five-decade career — but believes the prolonged downturn is nearing an inflection point as more smaller carriers close under mounting regulatory and insurance pressure.

Chattanooga-based Covenant Logistics Group (NYSE: CVLG) released its third-quarter earnings on Wednesday and held an earnings call on Thursday.

The company posted revenue of $296.9 million during the third-quarter. Adjusted earnings came out to $0.44 per share, compared to $0.54 in Q3 2024.

Parker said that the exit of small carriers — accelerated by higher insurance costs, enforcement of English-language proficiency requirements, and crackdowns on non-domiciled commercial driver’s licenses — is starting to tighten freight capacity in regional markets, even if national spot rates have yet to respond.