Covenant beats Q2 earnings estimates despite ‘softening’ freight market

Covenant Logistics Group reported Monday after the market close second-quarter earnings of $1.63 per share on total revenue of $317.3 million, a 23% increase compared to the same period in 2021.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant beat analysts’ expectations for earnings per share of $1.36 and revenue of $288 million, in spite of “unprecedented cost inflation, unusually high insurance costs, minimal gain on sale of used equipment and a softening in the freight market,” said Chairman and CEO David R. Parker.

“For the second half of 2022, we expect moderating freight demand, greater driver availability, and continuing cost inflation,” Parker said in a statement.

“Beyond 2022, with diligent execution and teamwork we believe the power of our operating model will speak for itself throughout economic and freight market cycles. We expect to grow our market share, continue to improve our operations, and be a stronger, more profitable, and more predictable business with the opportunity for significant and sustained value creation.”

Revenue per tractor per week increased 20% to $5,457. Miles per tractor declined 2.1% year over year to 28,956 during the second quarter, while freight revenue per total miles increased from $2 to $2.45.

Covenant’s expedited freight division posted the largest gain during the second quarter year over year, increasing revenue to $75.3 million, or 23%, to $92.7 million.

“Our expedited segment grew revenue and improved adjusted margins compared to the second quarter last year,” Parker said. “The [acquisition] of AAT Carriers Inc. in the first quarter of 2022 and improved pricing were able to overcome reduced utilization and significant cost increases from driver pay, fuel, insurance, parts and maintenance.”

The company will host a call at 10 a.m. Tuesday to discuss the second-quarter results with analysts.

Covenant Logistics Group Q2/22 Q2/21 Y/Y% Change Total revenue $317.4 $256.3 23% Truckload combined: Total revenue $218.4 $169.2 29% Freight revenue (ex fuel) $168.2 $145 16% Average tractors 2,371 2,451 -3.2% Revenue per loaded mile $2.77 $2.24 23% Revenue per total mile $2.45 $2 22% Revenue/tractor/week $5,457 $4,551 20% Adjusted OR% 92% 94.1% -2.2 Managed freight: Revenue $80.2 $71.6 12% Adjusted operating income $8,627 $7,316 18% Adjusted OR% 89.2% 89.6% -0.4% Expedited freight: Revenue (ex fuel) $92.7 $75.3 23% Adjusted operating income $14.6 $10.2 43% Adjusted OR% 83.3% 86.4% -3.5% Dedicated freight: Revenue (ex fuel) $75.4 $69.6 8.3% Adjusted operating income $3,175 410 674% Adjusted OR% 95.8% 99.4% -3.6% Adjusted EPS $1.63 $0.96 70% Revenue & operating income in millions



