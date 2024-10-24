Covenant Logistics sees growth in freight revenue amid market ‘bottom’ 

As the freight recession rolls on, officials for Covenant Logistics Group said they don’t anticipate conditions for carriers to get much worse.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported third-quarter earnings after the market closed Wednesday. Company officials held a conference call to discuss the results with analysts on Thursday.

“I do believe that we’re at the bottom, and I think that we’re just kind of going along the bottom … waiting on the catalyst to move things forward,” Chairman and CEO David Parker said. “That’s where I think the freight market is at.”

The carrier reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.09, while posting total revenue of $287.8 million.



