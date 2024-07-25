Covenant Logistics sees possible truckload market rebound in 2025

Covenant Logistics Group sees improvement in the overall freight market but not enough for a 2024 recovery, according to Chairman and CEO David Parker.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant (NASDAQ: CVLG) reported second-quarter earnings after the market closed Wednesday. Company officials held a conference call to discuss the results with analysts on Thursday.

“I think things have bottomed out, and I do think that it’s all because of the capacity that has left that we’ve all been figuring out how long it’s going to take in the last two years for capacity to leave,” Parker said. “But I have a feeling that until more capacity leaves, I think that what we’re seeing today is kind of where we’re going to be for the next few months.”

Covenant reported revenue of $287.5 million in the second quarter, an increase of 4.7% year over year.



