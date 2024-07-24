Covenant Logistics sees 4.7% rise in Q2 earnings amid ‘weak’ freight market

Covenant Logistics Group reported revenue of $287.5 million in the second quarter after the market closed Wednesday, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year compared to 2023.

The company posted adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.04 cents per share, a 2.8% decrease compared to the same year-ago period.

Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant’s (NASDAQ: CVLG) second-quarter EPS surpassed the consensus estimate of 99 cents per share. But the company missed Wall Street’s revenue prediction of $299 million.

David Parker, Covenant chairman and CEO said Covenant showed “consistently strong financial performance over the duration of a very weak general freight market.”



