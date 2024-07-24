Covenant Logistics sees 4.7% rise in Q2 earnings amid ‘weak’ freight market

Covenant Logistics Group reported revenue of $287.5 million in the second quarter after the market closed Wednesday, an increase of 4.7% year-over-year compared to 2023.
The company posted adjusted second-quarter earnings of $1.04 cents per share, a 2.8% decrease compared to the same year-ago period.
Chattanooga, Tennessee-based Covenant’s (NASDAQ: CVLG) second-quarter EPS surpassed the consensus estimate of 99 cents per share. But the company missed Wall Street’s revenue prediction of $299 million.
David Parker, Covenant chairman and CEO said Covenant showed “consistently strong financial performance over the duration of a very weak general freight market.”
Adjusted net income was $14.45 million compared to $14.44 million in the year-ago quarter.
“While we believe freight market fundamentals have continued to slowly improve and macroeconomic indicators are beginning to positively reveal themselves, absent an outside catalyst, we believe a material improvement in the freight market will take time,” Parker said in a news release.
Combined truckload revenue was $201.4 million in the second quarter, an 8.7% y/y increase.
The company operates four business segments: expedited, dedicated, warehousing and managed freight transportation.
Freight revenue per tractor per week increased 1% y/y to $5,726 during the second quarter.
Total revenue in the expedited truckload segment increased 3.8% y/y to $108 million, and dedicated segment revenue increased 15% y/y to $93.4 million.
Covenant’s managed freight segment saw revenue of $60.3 million in the second quarter, a decrease of 5% from the same time last year. The warehousing segment had revenue of $25.3 million during the quarter, a 1% y/y increase.
Covenant will hold a conference call to discuss results with analysts at 9 a.m. Thursday.
|Covenant Logistics Group
|Q2/24
|Q2/23
|Y/Y % Change
|Total revenue
|$287
|$274
|4.7%
|Truckload combined:
|Revenue
|$201
|$185
|8.7%
|Freight revenue (ex fuel)
|$171
|$155
|10.3%
|Revenue per total mile
|$2.38
|2.32
|2.6%
|Revenue/tractor/week
|$5,726
|$5,678
|1%
|Adjusted OR %
|92.5%
|91.6%
|1%
|Managed freight:
|Revenue
|$60.3
|$63.2
|(4.5%)
|Adjusted operating income
|$3,594
|$2,070
|74%
|Adjusted OR %
|94.5%
|96.9%
|(2.5%)
|Expedited freight:
|Revenue (ex fuel)
|$88.9
|$85.9
|3.4%
|Adjusted operating income
|$5,302
|$7,953
|(33%)
|Adjusted OR %
|95.6%
|94.4%
|1.3%
|Dedicated freight:
|Revenue (ex fuel)
|$93.4
|$81.1
|15%
|Adjusted operating income
|$7,486
|$5,094
|46%
|Adjusted OR %
|94.2%
|96%
|(1.8%)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$1.04
|$1.07
|(2.8%)