The Stockout Podcast

CPG companies investing in new tech — The Stockout

Ensuring technology is boosting efficiency

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, October 5, 2021
Less than a minute

Consumer spending rose again in August, according to the U.S. Commerce Department, and that means more money flowing into CPG companies. On this episode of The Stockout, Mike Baudendistel talks about how some companies are turning that income into tech investment. 

He welcomes Tom Madrecki, vice president of supply chain at the Consumer Brands Association, to discuss how CPG companies are using technology to improve their supply chain efficiency. They also talk about trends in the industry and how spending will evolve in the fourth quarter.

You can find more episodes of The Stockout and recaps for all our live podcasts here.  

Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

