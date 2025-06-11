CPKC system cutover triggers service woes in some former KCS locations

Chicago, Il. — The Canadian Pacific-Kansas City Southern merger has gone smoothly over the past two years — until a long-planned computer system cutover last month in former Kansas City Southern territory in the U.S.

CPKC Chief Operating Officer Mark Redd says the cutover — during which CP’s operations system replaced the old KCS system and processes — led to localized service problems in Louisiana, eastern Texas, and parts of Mississippi. “We’ve struggled just a bit with some of the operating features,” he told an investor conference this morning.

The biggest impact has been to local customer switching service, Redd says. “We deeply regret some issues that we’ve had,” he says, noting that the railroad has been working closely with shippers.

Immediately after the cutover on the weekend of May 3, dwell spiked at former KCS yards in New Orleans and Shreveport, La., and Jackson, Miss. Dwell at the hub of Shreveport, for example, jumped from 35 hours to 68 hours for the week ending May 9. It has improved every week since but remained elevated, at 58 hours, in the latest data.



