  • ITVI.USA
    15,814.470
    -97.680
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.814
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.020
    0.280
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,810.640
    -100.690
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
  • ITVI.USA
    15,814.470
    -97.680
    -0.6%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.814
    0.010
    0.4%
  • OTRI.USA
    23.020
    0.280
    1.2%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,810.640
    -100.690
    -0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    3.030
    -0.090
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.530
    0.160
    4.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.050
    -3.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.410
    0.160
    4.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.320
    0.090
    4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.980
    0.140
    3.6%
  • WAIT.USA
    126.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves Insiders PodcastNews

Creating an aspirational freight brand with Port X founder

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, September 2, 2021
1 minute read

On this episode of FreightWaves Insiders, Dooner catches up with Port X Logistics founder Brian Kempisty to talk about the drayage market, building a company and establishing an aspirational freight brand.

BK spent most of his childhood working on a farm and raising dairy cows. It was evident early on that he had a tremendously competitive spirit, as he wanted to win every cattle show he entered. Once in college, he became laser-focused on business and started several companies in his 20s. Port X, its people and its customers are his true passion.

When he does take a moment away from Port X, he likes to challenge himself on the rivers and in the mountains. Nature helps prepare him to overcome any obstacle.

Subscribe to FreightWaves Insiders wherever you get your podcasts and never miss an episode. New shows drop every Thursday.

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Apple Podcasts

Follow FreightWaves Insiders on Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Thursday, September 2, 2021
1 minute read
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved, FreightWaves, Inc

We are glad you’re enjoying the content

Sign up for a free FreightWaves account today for unlimited access to all of our latest content

By signing in for the first time, I give consent for FreightWaves to send me event updates and news. I can unsubscribe from these emails at any time. For more information please see our Privacy Policy.