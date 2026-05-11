Crime wave targets North American freight lanes in April

Cargo crime investigations accelerated across North America in April as customs officials, police agencies and military forces disrupted narcotics smuggling operations, counterfeit goods trafficking and organized cargo theft rings tied to major freight corridors.

Authorities in the U.S. reported multimillion-dollar drug seizures hidden in produce, construction materials and commercial trailers at ports of entry in Texas and California, while Canadian border officials intercepted large cocaine shipments moving through marine terminals and commercial trucking lanes.

In Mexico, security forces arrested alleged cargo theft suspects linked to organized criminal groups operating along key trucking routes in Puebla and the State of Mexico.

The total estimated street/retail value of the drugs and counterfeit goods seized during the April enforcement actions was $51.4 million.

United States

Texas

At the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility in South Texas, CBP officers seized more than 908 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside tile shipments arriving from Reynosa, Mexico. Authorities valued the narcotics at approximately $8.1 million.

Packages containing methamphetamine were seized by CBP officers at Pharr International Bridge in Texas. (Photo: CBP)

CBP officers at the same crossing also intercepted nearly 298 pounds of methamphetamine hidden inside a shipment manifested as carrots, with an estimated street value of $2.6 million.

Another enforcement action at Pharr uncovered 83 pounds of cocaine concealed inside the floor of an empty commercial trailer arriving from Mexico. The cocaine was valued at more than $1.1 million.

At the Laredo Port of Entry, CBP officers seized more than $1.3 million worth of methamphetamine and cocaine in two separate enforcement actions involving a tractor-trailer hauling leather bags and a passenger vehicle crossing at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

Meanwhile, CBP officers at the Eagle Pass Port of Entry seized more than $2.8 million in cocaine and methamphetamine in separate cases involving concealed narcotics hidden inside vehicle floorboards and trailers.

California

CBP officers at the Otay Mesa Commercial Facility near San Diego seized more than 3,000 pounds of methamphetamine concealed inside a cargo trailer manifested as corrugated cardboard boxes. Authorities estimated the load’s street value at nearly $5 million.

In separate back-to-back enforcement actions at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry, officers also intercepted more than 430 pounds of cocaine and methamphetamine hidden inside passenger vehicles. The seizures carried a combined estimated street value of $2.8 million.

The San Diego CBP Field Office said officers seized more than 6,100 pounds of narcotics worth over $14 million during March enforcement operations at ports of entry in San Ysidro, Otay Mesa and Calexico.

CBP discovered a monkey carcass inside luggage at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport. (Photo: CBP)

Illinois

At Chicago O’Hare International Airport, CBP agriculture specialists intercepted a monkey carcass and 125 pounds of prohibited meat concealed in passenger baggage arriving from Africa.

Chicago CBP officers also reported seizing 351 shipments totaling 455 pounds of unapproved human growth hormones and steroids during March. Most shipments originated in China and were intended for domestic parcel distribution within the U.S.

Florida

CBP officers at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale seized more than 8,500 counterfeit designer perfume products arriving from Singapore and destined for Miami. Authorities estimated the fake goods would have been worth more than $1 million if authentic.

New York and Connecticut

At the Peace Bridge cargo warehouse in Buffalo, CBP officers seized nearly 1,000 counterfeit electronic devices, including smartphones and streaming devices, with an estimated retail value of $150,000 if genuine.

Buffalo CBP officers also intercepted nearly 350,000 noncompliant hearing-aid batteries that violated federal child-protection packaging standards. Authorities valued the shipment at approximately $100,000.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York, CBP officers intercepted a concealed firearm suppressor shipped from Hong Kong that led to a broader investigation in Connecticut. Authorities later seized 39 firearms, explosives, narcotics and other contraband during a search of a Branford residence.

Kentucky

CBP officers in Louisville intercepted more than 1,500 counterfeit jewelry items arriving from Hong Kong and destined for New York. Authorities said the fake luxury goods would have carried a retail value exceeding $9.2 million if authentic.

Pennsylvania and Massachusetts

In Philadelphia, CBP officers seized gamma-butyrolactone, or GBL, concealed inside parcels manifested as skincare products arriving from Spain and destined for Massachusetts. GBL is a precursor chemical used to manufacture GHB, a controlled substance commonly associated with sexual assaults and party drugs.

Canada

Nova Scotia and Ontario

The Canada Border Services Agency and Royal Canadian Mounted Police dismantled an organized crime group after officers discovered 547 pounds of cocaine concealed inside flatbread shipments arriving from the Dominican Republic through Halifax, Nova Scotia. Authorities arrested three suspects from Quebec and Ontario in connection with the investigation.

At Toronto Pearson International Airport commercial operations, CBSA officers intercepted seven fraudulent passports hidden inside sandals within a 1,600-kilogram shipment arriving from Nigeria.

Alberta

CBSA officers at the Coutts port of entry in Alberta seized 192-pounds of suspected cocaine hidden inside suitcases concealed within a commercial produce shipment headed to Calgary.

Mexico

Members of “Los Bukanas” were arrested in Puebla. (Photo: SSP)

Puebla

Mexican authorities announced the arrest of a total of seven members of the criminal group called “Los Bukanas,” during a coordinated operation involving state police, the Mexican Navy, the National Guard and federal prosecutors. Officials said the alleged criminal group was tied to cargo theft operations in Hidalgo and along the Puebla border region.

Authorities arrested seven suspected members of the organization and seized assault rifles, pistols, ammunition and a GMC truck with Tamaulipas license plates. Officials said the group was also linked to fuel theft, kidnapping, extortion and vehicle theft.

State of Mexico

In Cuautitlán Izcalli, authorities conducted a coordinated anti-cargo theft enforcement operation along the Circuito Exterior Mexiquense trucking corridor. The operation involved municipal police, state police and prosecutors targeting freight transportation robberies. Two suspects were arrested on alleged drug-related charges and one vehicle was seized.

April 2026 North America cargo crime seizures