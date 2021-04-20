  • ITVI.USA
    15,235.810
    -77.580
    -0.5%
  • OTRI.USA
    25.810
    0.180
    0.7%
  • OTVI.USA
    15,232.710
    -75.810
    -0.5%
  • TLT.USA
    2.690
    0.000
    0%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.910
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    2.990
    -0.170
    -5.4%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.530
    0.090
    6.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    2.790
    -0.030
    -1.1%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.140
    -0.020
    -0.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    3.270
    -0.130
    -3.8%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
FreightWaves TVGreat Quarter, Guys podcastNews

Crucial economic data for freight — Great Quarter, Guys

Will this be the hottest summer for freight?

Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 20, 2021
0 9 1 minute read

Andrew Cox has a special guest filling in for Seth Holm on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys. FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith joins the show to help discuss what could be a hot summer for freight markets. 

FreightWaves Market Expert Zach Strickland said he thinks this summer could be one of the hottest yet for markets following a year of volatility and a spring that has not cooled the market down. 

Cox and Smith debate this assertion and back it up with SONAR data that is crucial to understanding where the market is heading through Q2 and beyond. 

They also use the “you care or nah?” segment to discuss a potential railroad bidding war, Target’s use of Shipt, and how Amazon and Walmart are utilizing BOPIS platforms. 

You can find more Great Quarter, Guys episodes and recaps for all our live podcasts here.

Tags
Photo of Kaylee Nix Kaylee NixTuesday, April 20, 2021
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix

Kaylee Nix is a meteorologist and reporter for FreightWaves. She joined the company in November of 2020 after spending two years as a broadcast meteorologist for a local television channel in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Kaylee graduated from the University of Oklahoma in 2018 and immediately made the Tennessee Valley her home. Kaylee creates written summaries of FreightWaves live podcasts and cultivates the social media for FreightWaves TV.

