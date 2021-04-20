Crucial economic data for freight — Great Quarter, Guys

fw-muse-video id=eq6Zb1S]

Andrew Cox has a special guest filling in for Seth Holm on this episode of Great Quarter, Guys. FreightWaves Lead Economist Anthony Smith joins the show to help discuss what could be a hot summer for freight markets.

FreightWaves Market Expert Zach Strickland said he thinks this summer could be one of the hottest yet for markets following a year of volatility and a spring that has not cooled the market down.

Cox and Smith debate this assertion and back it up with SONAR data that is crucial to understanding where the market is heading through Q2 and beyond.

They also use the “you care or nah?” segment to discuss a potential railroad bidding war, Target’s use of Shipt, and how Amazon and Walmart are utilizing BOPIS platforms.

