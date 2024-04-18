CSX to field-test hydrogen-powered locomotive

CSX unveiled its first hydrogen-powered locomotive on Tuesday following a partnership with CPKC designed to foster innovation and a clean environment.

According to a press release from CSX, the hydrogen locomotive was converted from an existing diesel locomotive using a conversion kit developed by CPKC. This allowed the locomotive’s frame, cab, trucks and additional parts to be reused. Corey Davis, CSX alternative fuels and energy management director, noted that reusing these parts avoided introducing new carbon emissions into the environment.

“This is the first locomotive that’s actually 100% remanufactured for hydrogen,” said Dragan Jankovic, CSX director of locomotive engineering, in a promotional video released by the company.

Using hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels offers more efficiency and zero emissions, replacing any carbon output from traditional diesel engines with water vapor.



