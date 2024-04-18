CSX to field-test hydrogen-powered locomotive

CSX unveiled its first hydrogen-powered locomotive on Tuesday following a partnership with CPKC designed to foster innovation and a clean environment.
According to a press release from CSX, the hydrogen locomotive was converted from an existing diesel locomotive using a conversion kit developed by CPKC. This allowed the locomotive’s frame, cab, trucks and additional parts to be reused. Corey Davis, CSX alternative fuels and energy management director, noted that reusing these parts avoided introducing new carbon emissions into the environment.
“This is the first locomotive that’s actually 100% remanufactured for hydrogen,” said Dragan Jankovic, CSX director of locomotive engineering, in a promotional video released by the company.
Using hydrogen as an alternative to fossil fuels offers more efficiency and zero emissions, replacing any carbon output from traditional diesel engines with water vapor.
This milestone locomotive makes its debut less than 12 months after the collaboration between Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX and Calgary, Alberta-based CPKC was announced last summer.
“The successful debut of our first hydrogen-powered locomotive stands as a testament to the exceptional skill and dedication of our employees at the CSX Huntington locomotive shop,” said CSX President and CEO Joe Hinrichs, referring to the facility in Huntington, West Virginia. “CSX’s commitment to sustainability in our operations is exemplified by the outstanding efforts of these employees, who, through their craftsmanship, are helping advance our collaboration with CPKC. We are proud to work with CPKC to scale this hydrogen technology and help pave the way for meaningful sustainable solutions for the future.”
Hydrogen History 101
According to an article by Smithsonian Magazine Daily Correspondent Molly Enking, North American hydrogen-powered locomotives have been playing catch-up to European models since the Alstom Coradia iLint passenger train was presented at InnoTrans 2016 in Berlin nearly a decade ago. Last summer, Canada launched the first hydrogen-powered passenger train in North America: Train de Charlevoix. This emission-free tourist attraction carries passengers between Beauport and La Malbaie, Quebec.
According to a press release from the company last summer, CPKC announced plans to develop North America’s first line-haul hydrogen-powered locomotive in December 2020. It retrofitted a diesel freight locomotive with hydrogen fuel cells and battery technology to drive the locomotive’s electric traction motors. The prototype made its first movement under its own power in late 2021 and made its first revenue moves by the end of 2022. As of last June, the locomotive had undergone more than 1,000 miles of testing in revenue service.
Following its success, CPKC partnered with CSX to create CSX’s first hydrogen-powered freight locomotive.
“This innovative collaboration expands our hydrogen locomotive program beyond a single railroad and represents an exciting next step in proving the long-term viability of hydrogen as a solution to emissions reduction for our industry,” said Keith Creel, CPKC president and CEO, when the partnership was announced in 2023.
Being 100% remanufactured for hydrogen is a key achievement for the CSX locomotive, considering freight rail in the U.S. is virtually all diesel-electric.
What’s next, CSX?
CSX will deploy the new hydrogen-powered locomotive for field testing to further review its performance and practicality. Testing will begin in May on the Huntington test track with the potential for the locomotive to be released into Huntington yard service midsummer.
According to Sheriee Bowman, CSX senior manager of media relations, no performance specs have been released for the new locomotive. Bowman did confirm, however, that it is expected to be able to complete the work currently performed by a GP38-2. A general overview of GP38-2 locomotive specs can be viewed here.
Additionally, Bowman said that more conversations were in the works concerning whether or not the company will convert more of its diesel-powered locomotives to hydrogen power.